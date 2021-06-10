Menu
Timothy David Spainhour
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Slate Funeral Home Inc - King
132 E Dalton Rd
King, NC
Spainhour, Timothy David

October 31, 1959 - June 7, 2021

King, NC – Timothy David Spainhour, 61, of King, NC, passed away unexpectedly at his home, on Monday, June 7, 2021.

Mr. Spainhour was born on October 31, 1959, in Forsyth County, to the late Willie Faye Wall Spainhour and Robert D. Spainhour, who survives. He was the co-owner and operator of Spainhour and Spainhour Grading, Inc. He loved hunting, fishing, taking the long way on every trip, and moving dirt! He was a loving father, husband, and Pops.

Mr. Spainhour was preceded in death by his mother, Willie Faye Wall Spainhour, and his sister, Robin Deeanne Fulk.

Left to cherish his memory is his father, Robert D. Spainhour; wife Robin Smith Spainhour; a daughter, Chelsea Nicole Spainhour; a son, David Lee Spainhour (Chelsea); sister, Elizabeth Faye (Beth) Newsome; brothers: Michael D. Spainhour, and William Jeffrey Spainhour (Robin C.), Benjamin Joel Spainhour (Michelle); and his granddaughter, Adelene Bailey Spainhour; and his mother-in-law, Betty Smith.

The family will receive friends and loved ones from 9:30 AM until 12:30 PM on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Slate Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow in the Slate Funeral Home Chapel at 12:30. Burial will immediately follow in the King Baptist Mission Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to King Baptist Mission Church, 500 W. Dalton Rd., King, NC 27021.

Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Timothy David Spainhour. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com.

Slate Funeral Home

132 E. Dalton Rd., King, NC 27021
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Slate Funeral Home
132 E Dalton Rd, King, NC
Jun
12
Funeral service
12:30p.m.
Slate Funeral Home
132 E Dalton Rd, King, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our prayers are with you during this time .
Glenda Spainhour Carter
Friend
June 13, 2021
I am so sorry to hear this Tim and I were school mates . He always made me laugh. I will keep the family in my prayers.
Brenda Mozingo
Friend
June 10, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear this. My prayers are for you and your family. I wish I was in town for his visitation, but I live in Ocean Isle and just came back yesterday. My thoughts and prayers will be with you. God bless and keep you!
Jack Smith
June 10, 2021
North State Water and Sewer
June 10, 2021
