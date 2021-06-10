Spainhour, Timothy David
October 31, 1959 - June 7, 2021
King, NC – Timothy David Spainhour, 61, of King, NC, passed away unexpectedly at his home, on Monday, June 7, 2021.
Mr. Spainhour was born on October 31, 1959, in Forsyth County, to the late Willie Faye Wall Spainhour and Robert D. Spainhour, who survives. He was the co-owner and operator of Spainhour and Spainhour Grading, Inc. He loved hunting, fishing, taking the long way on every trip, and moving dirt! He was a loving father, husband, and Pops.
Mr. Spainhour was preceded in death by his mother, Willie Faye Wall Spainhour, and his sister, Robin Deeanne Fulk.
Left to cherish his memory is his father, Robert D. Spainhour; wife Robin Smith Spainhour; a daughter, Chelsea Nicole Spainhour; a son, David Lee Spainhour (Chelsea); sister, Elizabeth Faye (Beth) Newsome; brothers: Michael D. Spainhour, and William Jeffrey Spainhour (Robin C.), Benjamin Joel Spainhour (Michelle); and his granddaughter, Adelene Bailey Spainhour; and his mother-in-law, Betty Smith.
The family will receive friends and loved ones from 9:30 AM until 12:30 PM on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Slate Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow in the Slate Funeral Home Chapel at 12:30. Burial will immediately follow in the King Baptist Mission Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to King Baptist Mission Church, 500 W. Dalton Rd., King, NC 27021.
Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Timothy David Spainhour.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 10, 2021.