Cumbo, Timothy Vernon
September 24, 1945 - September 30, 2020
WALNUT COVE
Timothy Vernon Cumbo, 75, died Wednesday morning, September 30, 2020 at Trellis Supportive Care.
Timothy was born on September 24, 1945 on the Clear Springs Farm in Concord, NC to the late Vernon Arthur and Sadie Lee Bristow Cumbo. He was a retired security officer and served his country proudly in the US Army during the Vietnam War, having earned 2 purple hearts and the Oak Leaf Cluster. Timothy was a member of Willow Oak Baptist Church. He loved being outside and was an avid outdoorsman. Timothy enjoyed writing poetry, and often wrote about his life experiences. He loved dogs, and you would always see one by his side.
In addition to his parents, Timothy was preceded in death by his sister, Margie Teague.
Timothy is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Patricia Mata Cumbo; 2 children, Timothy Michael Cumbo (Jeree) and William Arthur Cumbo (Lalani); 2 grandson's, Michael E. Cumbo and Manny Cumbo; and a sister, Joyce Atkins.
There will be a 3:00 pm funeral service held on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Burroughs Chapel with Rev. Cliff Willis and Rev. Wesley Bullins officiating. Burial will follow with military honors on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Salisbury National Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 2-3 pm at Burroughs Funeral Home.
Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and facial coverings are encouraged.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.