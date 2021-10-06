Darnell, Tina Lou Snow
June 12, 1934 - October 4, 2021
Mrs. Tina Lou Snow Darnell, 87, of Winston-Salem, passed away Monday, October 4, 2021 at her home. She was born June 12, 1934 in Yadkin County to Winfield McKinley Snow and Elmer Elizabeth Moser Snow. Mrs. Darnell graduated from Union Grove High School. She loved Jesus and had a servant heart. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and the Frank Hinson Bible Fellowship Class. Mrs. Darnell was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother who loved taking care of her family and the home. She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Bonnie Felk; and three siblings, Aubrie Snow, Cecile Howard and Leroy Snow. Surviving are her husband of 65 years, Allie Clayton "Buck" Darnell; a daughter, Vickie Darnell; two grandchildren, Stephen and Olivia Felk; a brother, Roger Snow; a son-in-law, Michael Felk and many beloved family members and friends. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 8, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Al Fausch officiating. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. before the service at the church. Memorials may be made to City Light Ministry, 1600 Williamson St., Winston-Salem, NC 27107 or to Compassion Care Center, 321 West Main St., Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 6, 2021.