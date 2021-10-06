Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tina Lou Snow Darnell
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Darnell, Tina Lou Snow

June 12, 1934 - October 4, 2021

Mrs. Tina Lou Snow Darnell, 87, of Winston-Salem, passed away Monday, October 4, 2021 at her home. She was born June 12, 1934 in Yadkin County to Winfield McKinley Snow and Elmer Elizabeth Moser Snow. Mrs. Darnell graduated from Union Grove High School. She loved Jesus and had a servant heart. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and the Frank Hinson Bible Fellowship Class. Mrs. Darnell was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother who loved taking care of her family and the home. She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Bonnie Felk; and three siblings, Aubrie Snow, Cecile Howard and Leroy Snow. Surviving are her husband of 65 years, Allie Clayton "Buck" Darnell; a daughter, Vickie Darnell; two grandchildren, Stephen and Olivia Felk; a brother, Roger Snow; a son-in-law, Michael Felk and many beloved family members and friends. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 8, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Al Fausch officiating. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. before the service at the church. Memorials may be made to City Light Ministry, 1600 Williamson St., Winston-Salem, NC 27107 or to Compassion Care Center, 321 West Main St., Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Calvary Baptist Church
134 S. Peace Haven Rd., Winston-Salem, NC
Oct
8
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Calvary Baptist Church
134 S. Peace Haven Rd., Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So sorry to lose another of our precious family. I always enjoyed speaking with her at the Snow Reunion. Condolences to the family.
Joy Beaver
October 6, 2021
This hurts my heart. My mom is her first cousin (Betty Woodruff). She often talks about how much they enjoyed growing up together. Such a sweet lady. Prayers for all.
Anne Marie Woodruff
Family
October 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results