Adams, Todd Martin



April 30, 1963 - June 11, 2021



Mr. Todd Martin Adams, 58, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at Trellis Supportive Care. Todd was born in Guildford County on April 30, 1963, to Bobby Lee Adams and Barbara Martin Adams. Todd was a flight attendant for US Airways/American Airlines for 32 years. He was a member of Old Town Baptist Church. He loved riding motorcycles, especially through the mountains of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Todd enjoyed making his friends laugh as an entertainer would. He was a loving and tenderhearted man who loved his family and would do anything for anyone. Todd is preceded in death by his aunt and grandparents. He is survived by his loving wife, Jeanette Adams; father, Bobby Lee Adams (Janie) and mother, Barbara Martin Adams; stepsister, Linda Richards; uncles, Gayle Adams (Glenda) and Howard Reynolds; aunt, Mary Moxley; special family friends, Kaline Gant (Dianne), numerous cousins and friends he loved dearly. An informal memorial service will be conducted 2:00 PM, Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Old Town Baptist Church, with Dr. Rick Speas officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Old Town Baptist Church, 4386 Shattalon Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27106 or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 18, 2021.