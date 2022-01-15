Dalton, Tommie Morgan
February 27, 1936 - January 12, 2022
Mr. Tommie Morgan Dalton, 85, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. He was born on February 27, 1936, in Danville, Virginia to Morgan Oscar Dalton and Mary Smoot Dalton. He grew up and lived in Danville until 1968, when he moved to Winston-Salem. He worked at Coca Cola Bottling Company, American Broadcasting Company, and owned and operated Dalton Tree Service until his retirement. He loved all kinds of sports and enjoyed being outside in the sunshine. He was a member of Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, where he enjoyed being an usher, helping with Wednesday night suppers and making chicken pies. He loved all the special people at the church who made him feel welcome and he enjoyed talking with them. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Timmy Dalton; sister, Judy Parkes (David); special brother-in-law, Jerry Nunn. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Janet Fishel Dalton, two sons that he was so proud of and loved so much, Anthony Kirk "Tony" Dalton (Cindi) of King, NC and Todd Morgan Dalton (Lisa) of Colonial Beach, VA; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; sister, Barbara Nunn of Danville, VA., and many nieces, nephews, family and friends; his very special girl, Kyia. He will be remembered for the love he gave to everyone. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27127 in his memory. A remembrance gathering will be held at a future date. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 15, 2022.