Tommy Michael Southern, 74, died Saturday afternoon, December 11, 2021, at UNC Rockingham Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center.
Tommy was born on October 17, 1947 in Stokes County to the late George W. and Dorothy Wall Southern. He was retired from Estes, where he was a truck driver for 29 years. Tommy enjoyed animals and racing as well as jazz and beach music. He liked to be at home and feed all the strays that would come by. Tommy never met a stranger and loved his family dearly.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Glenn Southern; and sister, Gail "Button" Perrell.
He is survived by his daughter, Melinda S. Frye; loving fiancé, Dana Reilley; sister-in-law, Hazel Southern; granddaughter, Sydney Wright (Jeremy); two stepchildren, April White (Rob) and Darrin Goin; two step-grandchildren, Lucas and Noah White; and nephew, Tim Southern (Joan).
There will be a 2:30 pm graveside inurnment service held on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Clear Springs Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Clayton Smith officiating.
The family will receive friends following the graveside service.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
: 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 and Friends of Stokes Shelter: 1111 Dodgetown Rd, Walnut Cove, NC 27052.
