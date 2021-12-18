Menu
Tommy Michael Southern
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway 65 West
Walnut Cove, NC
Southern, Tommy Michael

October 17, 1947 - December 11, 2021

SOUTHERN

WALNUT COVE

Tommy Michael Southern, 74, died Saturday afternoon, December 11, 2021, at UNC Rockingham Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center.

Tommy was born on October 17, 1947 in Stokes County to the late George W. and Dorothy Wall Southern. He was retired from Estes, where he was a truck driver for 29 years. Tommy enjoyed animals and racing as well as jazz and beach music. He liked to be at home and feed all the strays that would come by. Tommy never met a stranger and loved his family dearly.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Glenn Southern; and sister, Gail "Button" Perrell.

He is survived by his daughter, Melinda S. Frye; loving fiancé, Dana Reilley; sister-in-law, Hazel Southern; granddaughter, Sydney Wright (Jeremy); two stepchildren, April White (Rob) and Darrin Goin; two step-grandchildren, Lucas and Noah White; and nephew, Tim Southern (Joan).

There will be a 2:30 pm graveside inurnment service held on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Clear Springs Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Clayton Smith officiating.

The family will receive friends following the graveside service.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 and Friends of Stokes Shelter: 1111 Dodgetown Rd, Walnut Cove, NC 27052.

Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com.

Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Southern family.

Burroughs Funeral Home

1382 NC 65 W, Walnut Cove, NC 27052
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Service
2:30p.m.
Clear Springs Primitive Baptist Church
Walnut, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Burroughs Funeral Home
Tommy was my first cousin. We grew up together, playing ball, swimming, and working in tobacco. We also played football together at SSHS. He was one of the best and a favorite. Praying for Melinda and all loved ones.
Barry Wall
Family
December 13, 2021
