Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tommy H. Wheeling
ABOUT
Reynolds High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Wheeling, Tommy H.

February 15, 1949 - June 25, 2021

Mr. Tommy H. Wheeling, 72, of Winston-Salem, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021.

Tommy was born February 15, 1949, in Wilkes County to Raymond and Martha Wheeling. One of eleven children, Tommy grew up with his large family in the Ardmore area of Winston-Salem. He graduated from Reynolds High School and was a member of Ardmore Baptist Church for over 40 years. He worked as a clothier for many notable men's clothing stores in the area throughout his career, including Hine-Bagby and Joseph A. Bank. After retirement, he joined the staff of Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home as a funeral assistant, a job he excelled at, as he knew almost everyone who walked in the door. Tommy was a kind soul who lit up a room when he walked in it. He loved his family and work family deeply. He will be fondly remembered for his sense of humor, distinctive voice, and beaming smile.

In addition to his parents, Tommy was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Wade, Katherine Ebert, Margie Wheeling, and Louise Fulton; brothers, Ray Wheeling, Don Wheeling, and Benny Wheeling; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Wheeling Griffin.

Tommy is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, April Wheeling; sons, Eric Wheeling and wife Haylie and Jason Gray and fiancée Jacky; grandson, Cameron Gray and fiancée Rebecca; sisters, Ruth Martin and husband Howard and Jane Iman; and brother, Scotty Wheeling.

A celebration of Tommy's life will be held Friday, July 2, 2021, at 11 AM at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. The family will receive friends immediately after the service. In honor of Tommy and his fondness for stylish, colorful clothes, his family requests that you wear bright, cheerful colors or tacky shirts to the service to help honor his memory.

Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Gone but not forgotten
MARLINE Hansley
Other
July 2, 2021
Scotty and family, I am so very sorry for the loss of your brother. He was such a nice guy and will be missed by many. Keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers
Melinda Arrington Lane
June 29, 2021
He will be missed by many. Condolences and prayers to to the family during this difficult time. Such sad news. Sending our love.
Michael and Kathy Swain
Friend
June 29, 2021
My deepest sympathy on the passing of your father. My thoughts and prayers are with your family. Much love to you all, Eric.
Melinda Swain
June 29, 2021
Sorry for your loss he was always friendly.We would talk when he came to Food Lion.
Bobbie Collins
June 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results