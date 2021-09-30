Young, Tommy George
January 22, 1955 - September 26, 2021
On Sunday, September 26, 2021, Tommy George Young, 66, ended his battle with ALS-Lou Gherig's Disease; an 11-year fight for his life that never took away his sense of humor or loving spirit.
Tommy was born on January 22, 1955 in Stokes County, NC and is preceded in death by his parents, Elwood and Pauline Young. Surviving are his supportive and unwavering wife, Sandra Bibey Young, and five children: Joshua Young (Melissa) of Walnut Cove, NC, Joseph Young of Walnut Cove, NC, Samantha Yoxtheimer (Jeffrey) of Mount Pleasant, NC, Lauren Jenkins (Wesley) of Advance, NC and Kimberly Erhardt of Princeton, NC. Next to his children, his biggest accomplishment was being "Papa" to his seven grandchildren: Tyler, Brayden, Samuel, Kylie, Jordan, Tyson, and Zoye. He also leaves behind a loyal friend to he and Sandra (Joshua and Joseph's mother) Annabel Rumley, and brother-like cousins Doug, Doyle, and Don Richardson.
He was a graduate of South Stokes High, where he lettered in Baseball, Football and Wrestling as well as excelled in the social scene. Tommy attended Appalachian State University, graduating with a BA in Business Marketing and a minor in Sociology and Criminal Justice. While at ASU he played football and was the starting linebacker all four years.
He had worked with both the Watauga County Sheriff's Department and the Stokes County Sheriff's Department before moving to the Winston-Salem Police Department. During his career his various positions included: Dispatcher, Homicide Detective, Special Operations Division Motorcycle officer, Court Liaison, Wreck reconstruction and Rescue Diver for Stokes and Forsyth Counties. Tommy earned a multitude of awards for his excellent marksmanship and service to the community, and was known to his colleagues and friends as the man with sarcasm, wit, and always a helping hand. He loved farming, hunting, his multiple Harley-Davidson motorcycles, cooking his famous chicken stew, boating, and time with his family. Over the past 13 years he had become very active in his church, Central Tabernacle Church of Winston-Salem, NC and loved live choir music. Tommy was former President of the Blue Knights Chapter XIX and Head Road Captain for Winston-Salem Harley Owners Group.
The family will receive guests on Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 1:00pm until 2:00pm at Central Tabernacle Church, 715 Waughtown Street, Winston-Salem, NC. A memorial service will follow at 2:30pm and in lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to Central Tabernacle Church, PO Box 12003, Winston-Salem, NC 27117 or ALS Clinic Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, c/o Theresa Johnston Crews, Department of Neurology, 1 Medical Center Blvd., Winston-Salem 27157. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 30, 2021.