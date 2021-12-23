Smith, Tondra "Kaye" Roberson
April 10, 1948 - December 21, 2021
SMITH
WALNUT COVE
Our beloved mother and grandmother Kaye Roberson Smith passed gracefully, Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at her daughter Lynn's home. She was surrounded by her children and grandchildren, which were her greatest treasure.
She was born to Anna Stevens Roberson and Robert Bruce Roberson on April 10, 1948. She was a 1966 graduate of Patrick County High School.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Herbert J. Smith.
She is survived by her children, Tamara (Amanda) Fulp, Tondra (Kevin) Walker, Bruce (Heather) Fulp, and Lynn Smith (Joey) Thompson. She is also survived by her two step-children that she loved as her own, Keith (Alecia) Smith, and Penny (Mike) Allen.
In addition to her children, she is survived by her 9 grandchildren, Seth (Olivia) Walker, Samuel Walker, Hunter Fulp, Abby Fulp, Kaylin (Mark) Bridges, Keelan Sewell, Kolby Sewell, Conner Allen, and Bella Smith, along with 2 very special great-grandchildren, Abishai and Rachel Bridges.
Mom was loved by many and known as "Mama Kaye" to all the children she touched and loved. She will be greatly missed but her job here is done.
The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Goodman and staff of Atrium Wake Forest Health and special nurse, Savanna Parker of Trellis and Supportive Care. Per Mom's wishes there will not be a formal visitation. The family will receive friends and family at her daughter, Lynn's house.
There will be a 1:00 pm graveside service held on Friday, December 24, 2021 at Walnut Cove Cemetery with Pastor Glenn Van Meter officiating.
In lieu of flowers or food, the family respectfully requests memorials be made to Trellis Supportive Care of Stokes: 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
: 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Smith family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 23, 2021.