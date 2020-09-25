Menu
Tonnie Lee Bowers
1941 - 2020
BORN
September 12, 1941
DIED
September 20, 2020
Bowers, Tonnie Lee

September 12, 1941 - September 20, 2020

Mr. Tonnie Lee Bowers, age 79, of Clingman, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, September 20, 2020 with his faithful caregiver of 16 years by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Ruth Daye Bowers and sister, Carolyn Butler. Surviving are his son, Chris Bowers (Brenda) of Elkin; daughter, Amy Shumate (Richard) of North Wilkesboro; grandchildren, Amber Bowlin, Steven Shumate, Kevin Snow; six great-grandchildren; sister, Bunnie Manning of Lewisville; four nephews and one niece; companion and caregiver, Joe Ellen Rominger; and good friends in the Clingman Community. He was a lifelong member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Clingman. Tonnie will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A Celebration of Life will be conducted, Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at his residence, 3868 Clingman Rd. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
his residence
3868 Clingman Rd.
I will miss you TONNIE. You were always good to me and you treated me like family..i love you and your funny jokes ..go rest high on the mountain , your work here on earth is done..go to heaven shouting your love for the father and the son....love Lori Logan Billings
Lori Billings
Friend
September 24, 2020
you were what brighten my day ,, i miss you so much ,, enjoy your family in heaven ,,,love you Jo
Jo Ellen Rominger
Significant_other
September 23, 2020