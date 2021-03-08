Martin, Torrence "City"
September 11, 1951 - March 2, 2021
Torrence Eugene Martin affectionately known to all that knew him as "City" was born September 11, 1951 in Winston-Salem. He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Gwyn Holbrook. City entered eternal rest on Tuesday March 2, 2021. Torrence was the long-term caregiver for his late brother Tony, who was totally disabled. Torrence was a very giving man, who was actively and passionately involved in his community. He was a faithful listener of BBN and church member. He worked very hard to provide for and protect his family which he cherished very much. Torrence was such a hard worker. He was able to support his family totally, because of his very strong entrepreneurial diligence. He took pride in teaching his boys everything he knew, but most importantly taught them the value of hard work. Taught them how to be men, and how to support themselves. Torrence was given the name "City" based on his ability to move back and forth between Winston-Salem and New York and overcome the odds of not being successful with an elementary education. "City" really enjoyed going to auctions, where he was always "Buyer 356." One of his favorite past times though was going to the local YMCA where he was a dedicated member, so much so that when he was unable to attend the YMCA due to Covid-19, his son purchased him, his very own sauna for him to enjoy and still "feel" like he was at the YMCA. He consistently gave his time to prepare, cook and feed his community. He greatly believed in giving back and taught his children the importance of doing the same. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him. He would always greet you with a warm smile and had an infectious laugh. He leaves to cherish his many valuable lessons and memories, his devoted, loving wife and soulmate of 34 years, Penny Powers Martin; his children, Torrence "Tug" Martin (Maya), Joseph "Joe" Martin (Wiletta & daughter Quinn), Jerrard "Tiny" Billings, Tony "Tony Lee" Vazquez (Laura), and Kyle Vazquez; four grandchildren, Torrence "Squiggly" Martin III, Piper Vazquez, Kynlie Vazquez and is expecting another grandchild in the Fall of this year; two siblings, Anna Lynch (WS), and Timothy Martin (NY); sister-in-law, Susan Kelly; and a host of other relatives, nieces, nephews and friends.
"Signifying is worse than stealing"...."City"
Graveside services will be held at 12noon Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family wishes to extend special thanks to Insight Human Services (TASC) for their care and support. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com
(RUSSELL).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 8, 2021.