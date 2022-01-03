Menu
Treva Jackson
1958 - 2022
BORN
1958
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
120 South Main Street
Winston-Salem, NC
Jackson, Treva

1958 - 2022

Treva Elizabeth Jackson passed peacefully at home on Jan. 1, 2022, just an hour into the New Year. She lived life where, as we can see it, the only regret was that it wasn't long enough.

Treva was born to the late John Henry and Elizabeth Faircloth 63 years ago in Dunn, North Carolina. She grew up with two older brothers, Tim and John, a sister-in-law Faith, and three half brothers Rastass, Sam and Eugene, who she loved dearly.

Growing up on a farm gave Treva's childhood variety. She learned how to sew and make her own clothes while also helping out on the farm growing tobacco and tending to the animals. Part of Treva's childhood was also attending Clement High School, where she played softball and made so many of her dearest friends.

While working at Betsy Johnson Memorial Hospital she met Ken Jackson, an IT guy from Lillington who became the love of her life. Together they would both push the boundaries of their comfort zones all the way to California. They landed in Winston-Salem for 30 years where they had their daughter Savannah. There Treva became a pillar of Ardmore United Methodist Church, leading circle groups, bible studies and volunteering.

For Treva and Ken, pushing comfort zones was always their mission together - from going across the border to Ensenada with their cohorts to camping at every music festival they could. Her day-to-day was never boring. She was the queen of planning, whether it be weekend hiking trips or going to see the Avett Brothers wherever they were. Treva was so good at being able to plan trips that when her friends were looking for something to do they would consult the Treva Pages. While she loved to plan activities, she was equally happy to stay at home and work in the yard to create the beautiful Zen Zone that her and Ken enjoyed so much together.

Treva was such a strong-willed person, never giving up on the fight with cancer or making sure the Faircloth's were able to get together for our annual beach trip. She loved harder than we knew was possible and everyone who met her can tell you that.

A service will be held at Ardmore United Methodist Church, 630 S Hawthorne Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 on Tuesday, January 4, at 2:00. The graveside service will be held at Dudley Faircloth Cemetery on Dunn Road, Salemburg on Wednesday the 5th at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cancer Services of Winston Salem at https://cancerservicesonline.org/give/

Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

120 South Main Street, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 3, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Service
2:00p.m.
Ardmore United Methodist Church
630 S Hawthorne Rd, Winston-Salem, NC
Jan
5
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Dudley Faircloth Cemetery
Dunn Road, Salemburg, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I wish to share this ministry with all those hurting from this tremendous loss. Many churches has a Grief Share program. Ours has been going for 22 years. https://pinedale.church/Grief-Share for more info.
Jay Rogers
Friend
January 10, 2022
Treva was inspirational as a confident, hard-working person who personified competence. Even more touching and humbling was her generosity of time and energy to people and causes she valued and brought into her orbit. Hers was a life well lived, and it was too quickly extinguished. Ken and Savannah, I continue to send many prayers of comfort for you in the days ahead.
Vivian Matthews
Family
January 6, 2022
So sorry to hear of Treva´s passing. She was a very sweet person and a pleasure to talk with. I remember very well visiting with Aunt Lib and Uncle John and the family. My mother and dad, Eva Belle and Azery, really loved the Faircloth .Family. Blessings and love to the Fairthcloth´s. Gerald Matthews
Gerald Matthews
Family
January 6, 2022
We are truly sorry for your loss. Sending prayers for your family.
David and Dottie Phillips
January 5, 2022
Ken, I am so sorry for your loss. Condolences to you and your family.
Phyllis Dunnaville
Other
January 5, 2022
Ken, My heartfelt condolences to you and your family.
Eric Stockburger
January 4, 2022
So sorry for your loss. Treva was such a kind, special lady. Wishing the family peace at this most difficult time.
John Goeke
Work
January 3, 2022
I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Treva. I remember her from Clement School. She was kind and respectful to everyone and made friends easily. I trust in Gods Grace and Mercy. She now rests with Jesus where he promised to us all a place of rest.
Rick Autry
School
January 3, 2022
We were sad to learn of this loss of this wonderful wife, and mother. We are praying for Ken, Savannah and family and friends and the many people who were blessed by knowing her and dealing with this sadness.
Jay & Cheryl Rogers
Friend
January 3, 2022
Ken, My heart is broken for you and Savannah. I pray that somewhere in this tremendous loss and grief, both of you will be able to find some peace in knowing your blessed Treva is not having to fight any more. Please let me know if there's anything I can do for you. With deepest sympathy and love, Dana
Dana Minton
Other
January 3, 2022
She´s in the arms of Jesus hallelujah my prayers are with u and your family during this time totally and completely healed
Kathy Byrd
School
January 3, 2022
Ken, I am so sorry for your loss. I have so many great memories with my best friend Treva. Praying for you and the whole family.
Karen Stewart Carter
Friend
January 2, 2022
So very sorry for your loss. May God bless you all with His peace and His strength to get through these next days and those difficult days ahead.
Cindy Hawley Reif
Other
January 2, 2022
So sorry for your loss. We will be thinking and praying for you and family.
Tommy & LaRue McRae
January 2, 2022
Thinking of you and Savannah, Ken during this difficult time. May love and prayers of peace surround you and keep you.
Kathy Carroll Gower
January 2, 2022
Ken, I am so sorry to hear of your loss. Prayers for comfort, peace, and many good memories.
Tom Allen.
January 2, 2022
Condolences and prayers to Ken, Savannah and extended family. Prayers for comfort, strength and peace...
Eschol & Debbie Hairr
January 2, 2022
Ken, Savannah, Johnny, Tim and Faith, my deepest sympathies to you all for your loss. Not her loss. She is free at last . May God give you peace as you travel this journey of mourning, special grace for each step. Her first cousin, daughter of Troy Oscar Faircloth, Teresa
Teresa Faircloth Babson
Family
January 2, 2022
Ken and Savannah: What an amazing friend Treva was. She was so full of love and compassion. I know her memories will live on through all of us fortunate enough to love, know and be loved by her. May God provide you all with His strength in the days and weeks to come. Our lives are so much fuller because of her. We love you both! Malcolm and Rose Stout
Malcolm and Rose Stout
January 2, 2022
Showing 1 - 19 of 19 results