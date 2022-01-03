Jackson, Treva
1958 - 2022
Treva Elizabeth Jackson passed peacefully at home on Jan. 1, 2022, just an hour into the New Year. She lived life where, as we can see it, the only regret was that it wasn't long enough.
Treva was born to the late John Henry and Elizabeth Faircloth 63 years ago in Dunn, North Carolina. She grew up with two older brothers, Tim and John, a sister-in-law Faith, and three half brothers Rastass, Sam and Eugene, who she loved dearly.
Growing up on a farm gave Treva's childhood variety. She learned how to sew and make her own clothes while also helping out on the farm growing tobacco and tending to the animals. Part of Treva's childhood was also attending Clement High School, where she played softball and made so many of her dearest friends.
While working at Betsy Johnson Memorial Hospital she met Ken Jackson, an IT guy from Lillington who became the love of her life. Together they would both push the boundaries of their comfort zones all the way to California. They landed in Winston-Salem for 30 years where they had their daughter Savannah. There Treva became a pillar of Ardmore United Methodist Church, leading circle groups, bible studies and volunteering.
For Treva and Ken, pushing comfort zones was always their mission together - from going across the border to Ensenada with their cohorts to camping at every music festival they could. Her day-to-day was never boring. She was the queen of planning, whether it be weekend hiking trips or going to see the Avett Brothers wherever they were. Treva was so good at being able to plan trips that when her friends were looking for something to do they would consult the Treva Pages. While she loved to plan activities, she was equally happy to stay at home and work in the yard to create the beautiful Zen Zone that her and Ken enjoyed so much together.
Treva was such a strong-willed person, never giving up on the fight with cancer or making sure the Faircloth's were able to get together for our annual beach trip. She loved harder than we knew was possible and everyone who met her can tell you that.
A service will be held at Ardmore United Methodist Church, 630 S Hawthorne Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 on Tuesday, January 4, at 2:00. The graveside service will be held at Dudley Faircloth Cemetery on Dunn Road, Salemburg on Wednesday the 5th at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cancer Services of Winston Salem at https://cancerservicesonline.org/give/
