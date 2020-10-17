Martin, Treva Neal
June 10, 1918 - October 13, 2020
Walkertown - Mrs. Treva Neal Martin, 102, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Walnut Ridge Assisted Living. She was born on June 10, 1918 in Forsyth County to Ogburn Victor and Nancy Frazier Neal. Treva was the oldest living member of Morris Chapel United Methodist Church. One of her favorite guilty pleasures was eating ice cream. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother who will be truly missed by those who knew her. In addition to her parents, Treva was preceded in death by her loving husband, Lewis P. Martin; four sisters, Eva Barrow, Ollie Linville, Elizabeth Stanley, and Annie Duggins; and one brother, Jack Neal. She is survived by her daughter, Wanda and Bryan Scott; her son, Phillip and Linda Martin; four grandchildren, Jeff and Teresa Scott, Greg and Robin Scott, Phillip and Melinda Martin, Jr. and Katherine and Stephen Becker; nine great-grandchildren, Megan Scott and John Becker, Kelly Scott and Josh Kelley, Erin Scott, Shelby Scott, Sawyer Scott, Clare Martin, Laura Martin, Jasper Martin, and Morgan Grace Becker; one great-great-grandchild, Liam Kelley; and many nieces and nephews. With social distancing observed and masks required, a graveside service for Treva will be held at 12:00 pm on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Morris Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Coppley and Samantha Wesley officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care at 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or to Morris Chapel UMC at PO Box 57, Walkertown, NC 27051. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Walnut Ridge Assisted Living and Trellis Supportive Care for their loving care for Treva over the last four years. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 17, 2020.