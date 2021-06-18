I was saddened to hear about Tyreik. I just found out today. He was very impressionable when I assisted his Aunt Perez as she was overseer of The Young Ambassadors Imitating Christ. I pray that all that were affected by this tragedy will be drawn closer to Christ as He is the only One who can comfort and bring peace to those who are grieving. May you all find rest in Him now and for all of your remaining days!

Annie Martin Friend July 25, 2021