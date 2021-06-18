Menu
Tyreik Malik Arthur Keitt
Keitt

Winston-Salem - A memorial service for Mr. Tyreik Malik Arthur Keitt will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 2 pm at Praise Assembly Church. There will be no public viewing. Arrangements are in the care of Douthit Funeral Services.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Praise Assembly Church
NC
I was saddened to hear about Tyreik. I just found out today. He was very impressionable when I assisted his Aunt Perez as she was overseer of The Young Ambassadors Imitating Christ. I pray that all that were affected by this tragedy will be drawn closer to Christ as He is the only One who can comfort and bring peace to those who are grieving. May you all find rest in Him now and for all of your remaining days!
Annie Martin
Friend
July 25, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family. Prayers and lots of love from my family to yours.
April
Friend
June 18, 2021
