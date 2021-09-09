Timberlake, Tyrone Rex
November 13, 1978 - September 1, 2021
Tyrone Rex Timberlake, 42, was born in Winston-Salem on November 13, 1978 to Rex Timberlake and Karen Pratchett. He went to glory September 1, 2021. He was educated in the WSFC Schools and a 1998 graduate of North Forsyth High School. Tyrone formerly worked for the WS Sanitation Department and the WS Transit Authority. An ordained elder in February, 2011 by Bishop Freddie Marshal of Greater Church of Deliverance of the Triad, he was a member of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church and a 2021 graduate of the Leadership of Winston-Salem Flagship Program. Survivors include his father, Rex Timberlake; mother, Karen Pratchett; 2 brothers, Jerome and Randy Timberlake, all of Winston-Salem; his stepmother, Josetta Timberlake; step-siblings, Joel and Aquanetta; his grandmother, Minnie Pratchett; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 12 pm Friday, September 10, 2021 at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 4129 Northampton Drive, Winston-Salem, NC with family visitation preceding at 11 am. Interment: Crestview Memorial Park, Rural Hall, North Carolina. Condolences: hooperfuneralhome.net
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 9, 2021.