Tyrone Rex Timberlake
1978 - 2021
BORN
1978
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hooper Funeral Home
1415 East Fourteenth Street
Winston Salem, NC
Timberlake, Tyrone Rex

November 13, 1978 - September 1, 2021

Tyrone Rex Timberlake, 42, was born in Winston-Salem on November 13, 1978 to Rex Timberlake and Karen Pratchett. He went to glory September 1, 2021. He was educated in the WSFC Schools and a 1998 graduate of North Forsyth High School. Tyrone formerly worked for the WS Sanitation Department and the WS Transit Authority. An ordained elder in February, 2011 by Bishop Freddie Marshal of Greater Church of Deliverance of the Triad, he was a member of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church and a 2021 graduate of the Leadership of Winston-Salem Flagship Program. Survivors include his father, Rex Timberlake; mother, Karen Pratchett; 2 brothers, Jerome and Randy Timberlake, all of Winston-Salem; his stepmother, Josetta Timberlake; step-siblings, Joel and Aquanetta; his grandmother, Minnie Pratchett; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 12 pm Friday, September 10, 2021 at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 4129 Northampton Drive, Winston-Salem, NC with family visitation preceding at 11 am. Interment: Crestview Memorial Park, Rural Hall, North Carolina. Condolences: hooperfuneralhome.net.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Galilee Missionary Baptist Church
4129 Northampton Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
Sep
10
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Galilee Missionary Baptist Church
4129 Northampton Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
There are no words for such an unimaginable loss!! Karen, Rex, Jerome & Randy you are in my thoughts/prayers/heart!! May GOD bring you PEACE & COMFORT!! Sending MY HEARTFELT LOVE TO THE FAMILY & FRIENDS!!
Jennifer Valentine Speas
September 10, 2021
Rex I am so sorry for you and your family´s loss. May the peace of God be with you.
Judge Todd Burke
September 9, 2021
