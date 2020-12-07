Stevens, Una Mae
May 29, 1930 - December 4, 2020
DANBURY – Una Mae Williams Stevens, 90, passed away, Friday, December 4, 2020, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home.
The funeral service will be held at 2 pm, Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel. Interment will follow in Snow Creek Primitive Baptist Church cemetery. The family requests that face coverings be worn and social distancing guidelines be followed
Mrs. Stevens was born May 29, 1930, in Stokes County, to the late Trayham David and Layuna Coleman Williams. She was a member of Northview Primitive Baptist Church, a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, and the Senior Citizens organization.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Glenn Stevens and a son, Watson Stevens.
Survivors include her daughters, Wanda Gale Smith (James) and Katherine Ann Sapp (Nathan) and two grandchildren, Brandon Sapp and Mara Stevens.
Memorials may be made to Snow Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Jimmy Tucker, 1997 Sheppard Mill Rd, Danbury, NC 27016.
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family.
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 7, 2020.