Thompson, Ursula Denise
June 20, 1972 - October 7, 2020
Ursula Denise Thompson, known to family and friends as "Niecy," 48, passed away on Wednesday, October 7th, 2020 at home. She leaves to cherish memories her daughter, Tor'Sanya Mills; two sons, Rodney D. Mills, Jr. and Tyrone M. Forbes, Jr.; six grandchildren; her mother, Effie Thompson; one brother; two sisters; an aunt; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private funeral will be Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com
(RUSSELL).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 13, 2020.