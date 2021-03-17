Bowe, Vada LaVern
February 6, 1936 - March 12, 2021
Mrs. Vada LaVern Bowe passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Friday, March 12, 2021 surrounded by her family that she adored. LaVern was born on February 6, 1936 in the small town of Lemmon, South Dakota, the youngest child of Christine and Andrew Krischen. She met her husband, Dave, while she attended Huron College, in South Dakota. Their first date was at the WigWam, an on-campus establishment, and Dave says that the minute he saw her smile, he knew he was in big trouble!!! LaVern graduated from Huron College in 1958, and she and Dave were married later that year, on November 22, 1958, in Lemmon. They had their son, Michael Todd, in 1962, while Dave was in graduate school at the University of Denver and LaVern was a special needs elementary school teacher. Upon Dave's graduation, they embarked on the adventure of a lifetime, as Dave joined the United States Foreign Service. Their tours included Jerusalem, where their daughter, Linda, was born in 1966; Amman, Jordan; Nicosia, Cyprus, High Wycombe, England; Bonn, Germany; and The Hague, Netherlands, along with several sojourns to Athens, Greece and Beirut, Lebanon. LaVern was Dave's partner in his professional life, as they were continuously hosting or attending diplomatic functions at each place they lived. Despite living in countries where she did not speak the language, LaVern devoted her life to make sure that her family always had a home and felt loved, safe and supported. Upon his retirement from the government, they moved to Winston-Salem for a new opportunity. They loved Winston-Salem so much they decided to put down roots and settle here after all of their travelling. LaVern is survived by her husband Dave, her son Todd and wife Sarah, daughter Linda and husband Russ Flanery, and grandchildren Patricia Flanery, Sean Flanery, Zach Bowe and Emma Bowe, as well as her four siblings, Ernie, Alma, Lilian and Alice. Although she hated being the center of attention, LaVern lived for family gatherings when her children, spouses and grandchildren filled her home. A prayer service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, in Winston-Salem. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, in LaVern's name, 1730 Link Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 17, 2021.