Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Valene Dorothy Finck "Dottie" Majcen
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Majcen, Valene Dorothy "Dottie" Finck

October 26, 1930 - June 21, 2021

Mrs. Valene Dorothy "Dottie" Finck Majcen, 90, of Winston-Salem and formerly of Westmont, IL, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 21, 2021.

Dottie was born October 26, 1930 in Cook County, IL to Peter and Marie Finck. She grew up in Chicago and on July 31, 1948 married the love of her life, husband Frank A. Majcen at St. Stephen's Church. They were married for 72 years. After retirement, Frank and Dottie moved from Westmont to Winston-Salem, where they became members of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. In her free time, Dottie was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing the game as long as her health allowed.

Dottie is survived by her beloved husband, Frank A. Majcen; son, Terry Majcen; daughters, Linda McKnight (Pete), Susan Majcen, and Jami Kielhack (Lewis); granddaughters, Shannen Majcen (Ash Leigh) and Kymberlee Londo; and great granddaughter, Jordan Majcen.

A private family mass will be held.

Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.