Majcen, Valene Dorothy "Dottie" Finck
October 26, 1930 - June 21, 2021
Mrs. Valene Dorothy "Dottie" Finck Majcen, 90, of Winston-Salem and formerly of Westmont, IL, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 21, 2021.
Dottie was born October 26, 1930 in Cook County, IL to Peter and Marie Finck. She grew up in Chicago and on July 31, 1948 married the love of her life, husband Frank A. Majcen at St. Stephen's Church. They were married for 72 years. After retirement, Frank and Dottie moved from Westmont to Winston-Salem, where they became members of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. In her free time, Dottie was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing the game as long as her health allowed.
Dottie is survived by her beloved husband, Frank A. Majcen; son, Terry Majcen; daughters, Linda McKnight (Pete), Susan Majcen, and Jami Kielhack (Lewis); granddaughters, Shannen Majcen (Ash Leigh) and Kymberlee Londo; and great granddaughter, Jordan Majcen.
A private family mass will be held.
Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 27, 2021.