Johnson



Clemmons - Valeria Cloud Johnson, 56, passed away Apr. 9, 2022. Viewing will be 1 pm - 5 pm Fri., Apr. 15, 2022 at Russell Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11 am Sat., Apr. 16, 2022 at Carver Rd. Church of Christ with visitation at 10 am (RUSSELL).



Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2022.