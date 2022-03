Rowles



Portsmouth, VA - Valerie McArthur Rowles, 68, passed away Nov. 21, 2021. There will be no public viewing. Funeral services will be held at 12:30pm Fri., Dec. 17, 2021 at Ambassador Cathedral, Inc. with visitation at 12:00noon (RUSSELL).



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 16, 2021.