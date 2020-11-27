Puckett, Vance Taylor



August 20, 1933 - November 24, 2020



Vance Taylor Puckett, of Mt. Airy, North Carolina, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at the age of 87. He was born August 20, 1933, in Ararat, Virginia, to Herman Banner "Buddy" and Mina (Bowman) Puckett. An Air Force Veteran, Vance enjoyed his garden, baseball, and family. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Irene Steele Puckett, four children: Edward "Eddie" Puckett of Patrick County, VA; Karen Bremer of Tampa, FL; Sharon Hiatt of Mt. Airy, NC; and Jan Blalock of Winston-Salem, NC; a sister, Macie Puckett of PA; a brother, Raleigh Puckett, of Hillsville, VA; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Vance was preceded in death by his brothers Reggie, Eddie and Quintin as well as his sister, Libby Gray and one great-grandchild, Elijah Krouse. At his request, services will be private for the family.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 27, 2020.