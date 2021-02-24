Winston-Salem - Mrs. Vartrinda Douglas Jones, 51, passed February 9, 2021. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm-5:00pm Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Russell Funeral Home. Private services Thursday, February 25, 2021. (RUSSELL)
My deepest condolences
Deborah Glenn
February 25, 2021
My prayers goes out to you uncle Duke . We may weep at night but joy comes in the morning. Our God sits high and looks low. He our alpha and Omega the beginning and the end. He made no mistake. God needed an angle so He pick aunt Trina. My deepest sympathy goes out to you .