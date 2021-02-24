Menu
Vartrinda Douglas Jones
FUNERAL HOME
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
822 Carl Russell Avenue
Winston-Salem, NC
Jones

Winston-Salem - Mrs. Vartrinda Douglas Jones, 51, passed February 9, 2021. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm-5:00pm Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Russell Funeral Home. Private services Thursday, February 25, 2021. (RUSSELL)
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
24
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
822 Carl Russell Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest condolences
Deborah Glenn
February 25, 2021
My prayers goes out to you uncle Duke . We may weep at night but joy comes in the morning. Our God sits high and looks low. He our alpha and Omega the beginning and the end. He made no mistake. God needed an angle so He pick aunt Trina. My deepest sympathy goes out to you .
Alvin Woods
February 24, 2021
May God give your family Peace.
Tammy Coleman
February 24, 2021
