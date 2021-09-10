Lane, Velma
August 19, 1927 - September 5, 2021
Velma Lee Key Lane, 94, of Pinnacle, NC went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at Village Care in King. She was born on August 19, 1927, in Yadkin County to the late David R. and Mary Hobson Key.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter and son-in-law, Sheryl Gay (Max) Butcher of Pinnacle; and son and daughter-in-law, Donnie (Joye) Lane of Florida; six grandchildren, Jackie (James) Ragland, Steven (Mary) Lane, Joshua (Christine) Lane, Nycole Collins, John Rusnak, Jacob Rusnak; eight great-grandchildren; Meagan (Michael)Trent, Abbigail Ragland, Emilia Lane, Ethan Lane, Mason Lane, Amber (Doyle) Barr, April Collins, Lucas Rusnak ; seven great-great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Liam, Austin, Abbie, Jessie, Cameron, Jayden; one sister-in-law, Mary Key; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 76 years, Willie Gray Lane; a daughter and son -in- law, Martha and John Rusnak; a grandson, Jody Butcher; great-granddaughter, Evelyn Lane; sisters, Jessie Pearl (Howard) Pendry, Pansy Mae (Arlon) Henderson brothers, Wade (Vicy) Key Alvis (Betty Jean) Key, Franklin Key; a baby brother; and sister- in- law, Doris Ann Key.
Mrs. Lane was known for her love of family.
She was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church and taught Sunday school for many years.
Her children and grandchildren remember her as always putting her family and loved ones before herself. She was a truly special lady.
A Graveside service will be Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Fairview United Methodist Church, Pinnacle, NC. Officiating the service will be Pastor Duncan Martin and the Reverend Joey Lane.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice: 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030.
Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Lane family. Condolences may be made at www.coxneedham.com
.
Cox-Needham Needham Funeral Home
822 West Main St.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2021.