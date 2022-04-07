Cornelius, Veona Mathis
November 3, 1942 - April 2, 2022
EAST BEND - Mrs. Veona Mathis Cornelius, 79, our beloved wife, mother, Nanna, aunt, and friend, of Flint Hill Road, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born November 3, 1942 in Wilkes County to the late Robert Glenn and Hazel Joyner Mathis. Mrs. Cornelius was retired from Wachovia Bank with over 30 years of service. She was an active member of Enon Baptist Church where she served the church faithfully with the W.M.U., Ladies Fellowship, and other committees. Mrs. Cornelius enjoyed her morning walks with Libby, her breakfast with special friends at Liberty Family Restaurant in Lewisville, planting and piddling in her flowers, watching the birds and squirrels, reading, road trips to the Mountains, SHOPPING, and especially spending time with her family and grandsons. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Glenda M. Combs, and husband, "Buck"; and by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Leroy and Mickey Cornelius, D.C. and Faye Cornelius, Allen Cornelius. Surviving is her devoted husband of 59 years, Kenneth "Kenny" Cornelius, of the home; daughter, Amy and Lynn Snow, Yadkinville; her grandsons that she lovingly called "her boys," Seaman Ethan Snow, US Navy; Troy Snow; a special nephew, David Lee Combs; and several other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great nieces, great-great nephews, cousins, and numerous friends. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Enon Baptist Church. Her Celebration of Life Service will follow the visitation at 2 PM Saturday at Enon Baptist Church by Rev. Mark Elmore and Rev. Ben Burklowe. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Yadkin Christian Ministries, 117 Woodlyn Drive, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com
.
Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2022.