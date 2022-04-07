Ken, Amy, Lynn, Ethan, and Troy,



I am so sorry to hear that my Cousin Venona has passed on to heaven. She was a very special woman and cousin. I am so glad we got to know each other more over the years. I always looked forward to calling her or her calling me. I am in complete shock. You all will be in my prayers during this most difficult time. I am sure Veona heard her Lord and Savior's words of "Well done my good and faithful servant" as she entered into her heavenly home. I know she is reunited with her Mama, Daddy, Granny, Pa Joe, Aunt Irene, Aunt Mary, Uncle Jarvis, and her sister, Glenda. Thank God we have the hope that we will see them all again one day. Please know that I loved Veona very much as I love you all too. May God be with you, comfort you and give you His peace that passes all understanding. I'll see you again one day Cousin Veona.

Robin Mathis Family April 4, 2022