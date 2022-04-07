Menu
Veona Mathis Cornelius
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC
Visitation
Apr, 9 2022
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Enon Baptist Church
Cornelius, Veona Mathis

November 3, 1942 - April 2, 2022

EAST BEND - Mrs. Veona Mathis Cornelius, 79, our beloved wife, mother, Nanna, aunt, and friend, of Flint Hill Road, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born November 3, 1942 in Wilkes County to the late Robert Glenn and Hazel Joyner Mathis. Mrs. Cornelius was retired from Wachovia Bank with over 30 years of service. She was an active member of Enon Baptist Church where she served the church faithfully with the W.M.U., Ladies Fellowship, and other committees. Mrs. Cornelius enjoyed her morning walks with Libby, her breakfast with special friends at Liberty Family Restaurant in Lewisville, planting and piddling in her flowers, watching the birds and squirrels, reading, road trips to the Mountains, SHOPPING, and especially spending time with her family and grandsons. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Glenda M. Combs, and husband, "Buck"; and by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Leroy and Mickey Cornelius, D.C. and Faye Cornelius, Allen Cornelius. Surviving is her devoted husband of 59 years, Kenneth "Kenny" Cornelius, of the home; daughter, Amy and Lynn Snow, Yadkinville; her grandsons that she lovingly called "her boys," Seaman Ethan Snow, US Navy; Troy Snow; a special nephew, David Lee Combs; and several other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great nieces, great-great nephews, cousins, and numerous friends. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Enon Baptist Church. Her Celebration of Life Service will follow the visitation at 2 PM Saturday at Enon Baptist Church by Rev. Mark Elmore and Rev. Ben Burklowe. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Yadkin Christian Ministries, 117 Woodlyn Drive, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2022.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
Veona was a dear friend, staunch supporter and sister in the faith and fellowship of Enon Baptist Church. She will be sorely missed but certainly not forgotten. We find a sense of in that we shall see her agin. May God's great comfort be all over Kenny, Amy, the family, and the church family as they mourn inside the arms and graces of Jesus. God be with you.
Bob Belford
Friend
April 6, 2022
Amy - I am so sorry to hear about your Mother. I will be praying for you and your family.
Beth Angell
Friend
April 5, 2022
Kenny, I am so sorry for the death of your lovely. Jim and I will pray for you and your family.
Carolyn and Jim Long
April 5, 2022
I am so sorry to hear about Vee. I met her while working at the bank before I knew there was a "family connection". She was always so nice and had a lovely smile. I am praying for you all.
Debbie Williams
April 5, 2022
So sorry for your loss.Praying for the famiy.
Linda Lane
Neighbor
April 5, 2022
Ken, Amy, Lynn, Ethan, and Troy,

I am so sorry to hear that my Cousin Venona has passed on to heaven. She was a very special woman and cousin. I am so glad we got to know each other more over the years. I always looked forward to calling her or her calling me. I am in complete shock. You all will be in my prayers during this most difficult time. I am sure Veona heard her Lord and Savior's words of "Well done my good and faithful servant" as she entered into her heavenly home. I know she is reunited with her Mama, Daddy, Granny, Pa Joe, Aunt Irene, Aunt Mary, Uncle Jarvis, and her sister, Glenda. Thank God we have the hope that we will see them all again one day. Please know that I loved Veona very much as I love you all too. May God be with you, comfort you and give you His peace that passes all understanding. I'll see you again one day Cousin Veona.
Robin Mathis
Family
April 4, 2022
We are so sorry to hear this. Our love, thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Mark & Cindy Ellis
Friend
April 4, 2022
So sorry to hear of Veona’s passing. She was a very special lady. Will be praying for you all.
Rick & Elizabeth Foster
Acquaintance
April 4, 2022
Kenny, Amy, and other family members, We are so very sorry for your loss of dear Veona She was a wonderful friend, and we share your sorrow. Please know that you will be in our prayers and thoughts. We love you all.
Bill and Sims Poindexter
Bill and Sims Poindexter
Friend
April 4, 2022
