Cole, Vera "Flip" Mae Phillips June 2, 1924 - September 21, 2020 Mrs. Vera "Flip" Mae Phillips Cole, 96, of Winston-Salem, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020. She was born in Forsyth County on June 2, 1924, to the late John Bennett and Lula Adela Young Phillips. Flip was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. She was retired from the Royal Cake Company with over twenty years of dedicated service. Flip always welcomed strangers as if they were family, always had a smile for you, fed everyone who was hungry, and spread warmth, love, and kindness to all. If you met her, you liked her, and if you knew her, you loved her. In addition to her parents, Flip is preceded in death by her husband of thirty-eight years, Porter Jacob Cole, Sr.; two daughters, Cecelia Chandler and Linda Brooks; three grandchildren, Christina Willis, Junior and Jason Butcher; two sisters; and six brothers. Surviving are five children: Porter Cole, Jr. (Tina) of Sparta, Stevie Cole (Patty) of Danbury, Susan Willis (Butch) of Walnut Cove, Sandra Ivester (Wayne) of Winston-Salem, and Lesa Butcher (Gary) of Statesville; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; two sons-in-law, Rudy Chandler and Bobby Brooks; and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. A funeral service will be held 12 Noon Saturday, September 26, 2020, at River Oaks Community Church, officiated by Pastor Bobby Smith. Interment will follow the service at Boyles Chapel Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in King. The family will receive friends from 10:45 AM to 11:45 AM prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com . Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Chapel, Winston-Salem, NC 27103