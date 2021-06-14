Menu
Verla Nichols Lawson
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel - Sandy Ridge
1020 Hope Beasley Road
Sandy Ridge, NC
Lawson, Verla Nichols

March 7, 1931 - June 12, 2021

LAWSONVILLE – Verla Marie Nichols Lawson, 90, passed away, Saturday, June 12, 2021, at her residence.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel. Interment will follow in Snow Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m., prior to the service, and other times at the home of her grandson, Travis and Amber Lawson, 1068 Pringle Rd, Lawsonville, NC 27022

Mrs. Lawson was born, March 7, 1931, in Floyd, VA, to the late Leonard and Maggie Peters Nichols. She attended Dan River Baptist Church. She loved all her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph J. Lawson; grandson, Shawn Lawson; and sister, Agnes Sutphin.

Survivors include her son, Stanley Lawson (Donna); grandsons, Dustin Lawson (Mary Beth) and Travis Lawson (Amber); great grandchildren, Matthew, Ty, Sadie, Kylie, Kaydence, Ellorie, Ayden, and Brayden Lawson;

Memorials may be made to Snow Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, c/o Jimmy Tucker, 1997 Sheppard Mill Rd, Danbury, NC 27016.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Mountain Valley Hospice for their care and also her special caretakers, Neil Crissman and Brenda Cox.

Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family.

Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.

Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel - Sandy Ridge
1020 Hope Beasley Road, Sandy Ridge, NC
Jun
15
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel - Sandy Ridge
1020 Hope Beasley Road, Sandy Ridge, NC
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel - Sandy Ridge
