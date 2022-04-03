Wall, Vernice
November 5, 1927 - March 30, 2022
Vernice Virginia Hamlin Wall, 94, passed away Wednesday March 30, 2022, at Trinity Glen Nursing Facility. She was born November 5, 1927, in Surry County to the late Thomas Crawley Hamlin and Zinia Coe Hamlin. Vernice was a charter member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Winston Salem. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ray Clifford Wall; one son, Larry Ray Wall; one grandson, Andrew Jay Wall; two brothers, Guy Thomas Hamlin and Wendell Hamlin; one sister, Effie H. Laster. Vernice is survived by her daughter, Scarlett Ann Wall; one grandson, Jason C. Wall (Carolina), and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday April 4, 2022, at Bessies Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Ralph Groce officiating. The family will be available to receive friends at the end of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bessies Chapel Baptist Church, 622 Bessies Chapel Church Rd Elkin NC, 28621. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
