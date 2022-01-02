Hoots, Vernon G.
March 8, 1933 - December 29, 2021
Mr. Vernon G. Hoots, 88, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. He was born in Davie County on March 8, 1933 to William Hobart Hoots, Sr. and Grace Foster Hoots. Vernon was a family man, first and foremost. He loved talking to anyone and he never met a stranger. Vernon served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955. He was a member of Old Town Baptist Church since 1962, where he served as an usher. Vernon coached baseball for the Northwest Forsyth Little League, where he also served on the board of directors. He enjoyed traveling with his family. Vernon was a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jackie Davis Hoots; one brother; and three sisters. Surviving family includes his sons, Kent Hoots (Terri), Ray Southern (Janet), and Michael Hoots (Lynn); eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Ramona Hill. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family would like to say a special thank you to Vernon's caregivers, Francis, Rebecca, Susan, and Sylvia, for the care and support given to him and his family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Old Town Baptist Church, 4386 Shattalon Dr, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel
6685 Shallowford Rd, Lewisville, NC 27023
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 2, 2022.