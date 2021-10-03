Our beautiful and wonderful sister, Veronica (Ronnie) Jane Abbott, passed away October 2, 2021 at the age of 64 at the Mountain Valley Hospice in Yadkinville from an aggressive cancer and other complications. Heaven has gained another special angel. Ronnie was born in Yadkin County on January 16, 1957. She attended Yadkin County Public Schools and continued her education, earning a nurse practitioner degree, at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She had worked with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist for 44 years, currently as a nurse practitioner in the General Neurology Clinic. She continued seeking education and ways to better the lives of her patients. Comments from her prior patients include statements such as "She is wonderful, always a pleasure, very professional and caring," "Excellent and thorough NP and knew what exactly to do to help," and "very caring." She was actively involved in and donated to numerous animal rescue organizations, and if she could not find a home for a rescue she took them in herself. She also donated to numerous fund raisers for all kinds of medical conditions. She loved to read and was an avid sports fan including her NY Yankees and UNC Tarheel's basketball. She loved spending time with her family at her pool and at their mother's house. She and her sisters had a very special bond. She loved giving gifts to her nephews and nieces and was always helping with other extended family members. Ronnie Abbott is preceded in death by her father, Charles Miller. Ronnie is survived by her mother, JoAnn Miller and her four sisters, Monnie Miller, Tammie Bowman, Vicky Miller and Charlene Brandon (Billy), two nephews and two nieces, a great-nephew and great-niece, her long-time companion, Jimmy Bryant, and her heart sisters, Cat Hauser and Donna Bell. Ronnie's wishes were to have a private service for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the Yadkin County Human Society, a cause very dear to her heart. 1027 Speaks Street, Yadkinville, NC 27055. The family wishes to express a special thanks to the staff at Mountain Valley Hospice in Yadkinville. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Abbott family.
Gentry Family Funeral Service
5108 US Hwy 601 N., Yadkinville, NC 27055
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 3, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville.
84 Entries
Hearing of Ms. Abbott´s passing was not only a shock but also a heartbreak in our family. She was an entrusted medical provider who made not only the actual patient but the family feel like we all were her patients- she made us all feel comfortable and inclusive in care and was so down to Earth in her conversations with us. We are going to miss our family appt that we always look forward to in seeing and chatting with her. Rest In Peace Ms. Abbott, you were one of the good ones!!
The Burris Family
October 28, 2021
I was so devastated by this tragic news, Ms. Abbott has been working under my neurologist for many years. She was such a sweet person! We talked a lot during my visits. Rest In Peace young lady. You will forever be missed.
Angelina Carone
Friend
October 28, 2021
Heartbreaking.
Phil McCraw
October 26, 2021
Heaven gained an angel...... such wonderful care received as a patient of hers . A huge loss for the neurology department. She will be soooo missed by my son and myself. Always looking to help each and every patient. She was God sent to many under her care. God bless you in your time of sorrow
Nathan & Jean Morgan
October 23, 2021
Dear Family I am so sorry for your loss. I send my condolences. Ronnie treated me for years, she truly was a great Nurse Practitioner and just a wonderful person. She will be missed.
Amber Milian
October 21, 2021
We are heartbroken to hear of Veronica's passing. She provided care for Michael for many years and was like a family member to all of us. If we had a crisis, she could always calm us with kind words and answers to our questions. We looked forward to seeing her sweet smile each month...she was very professional as well as very compassionate with her patients. We will miss her so very much.
P.S. Veronica...collards will be ready soon and we will miss taking some to you...will think of you with our first cookin' Heaven has gained a most special angel...We love you...
Barbara, Giles Pyatt and especially Pyatt
Friend
October 20, 2021
Our hearts are broken after hearing of Veronica's passing. She had given medical support for Michael for many years and we thought of her as 'family'. If we had a crisis, she would find the right doctor or answer to put us on right track for help. She was patient and so kind...a very special person with true compassion for her patients. I'm sure her colleagues will miss her as we will also. Heaven has gained a special angel nurse. We love you Veronica...
Barbara,Giles Pyatt and especially Michael Pyatt
Other
October 20, 2021
Dear Family of Veronica Abbott please accept my sincere condolences of the unexpected passing of your precious family member. I had my first telehealth visit with her in August 2021. She showed great concern for the issues I was having with my MS. There are a lot of people in the medical field but you know when someone truly wants to do what is best for their patients! May GOD give all of you the strength you need during this difficult time. It is always hard to lose your loved one quickly. I lost my husband 6 years ago on October 30th 2015 after a brief illness. My heart truly goes out to all of you.
Mary Trivette
Other
October 19, 2021
I am so sorry for Veronica's passing. She was our NP. She will be sorely missed. Prayers for her family during this difficult time.
Barbara Jean Plumley
Work
October 19, 2021
Praying for the family. Veronica was always so pleasant and helpful to me. Your family have our condolences.
Donna Adams
October 18, 2021
Good doctor will be missed
Jimmy Dillon
Friend
October 18, 2021
I was a patient and very sad to hear this news. She was very nice to me and I valued her medical opinion greatly. I am sorry for your loss.
Cindy
Cindy Burton
Other
October 16, 2021
I am a patient of Dr. Pharr in Winston Salem and have seen Veronica many times since 2015. I am shocked and saddened to hear of her passing from a letter I got today. She was always so kind and personable. I have MS and she was a great NP and always said at every visit "please let us know if we can ever do anything for you". I just had a telehealth visit with her on August the 8th of this year. I am so very sorry and will be praying for her family. I know she was so loved and she will be missed by many..including her patients.
Wendy Lassiter
Other
October 16, 2021
Ronnie had been my Dr for years, I am truly heartbroken to hear of her passing. She was an amazing kind person and always showed such compassion. May the Lord comfort all effected by this loss. God Speed Ronnie
Lisa Call Schumacher
Work
October 16, 2021
Dear Family,
I received a letter today from Baptist telling of Ronnie´s passing. I am in total shock...Just seen her Aug 25, 2021. Wanted you to know that she was the only PA I had since being diagnosed in 2003. She was the greatest. Always so willing to help, respectful, on-time and I could always count on her doing what she said she would do. Very hard to find in this day and age. She will be so terribly missed by so very many. She was not only part of my medical team, she was also my friend. Please know that I am praying for her family and loved ones and may God bless and comfort you in your loss, for I´m sure it is great.
Sheila Marion
Other
October 15, 2021
I am so sorry to learn of Ronnie's passing. She and
Dr. Pharr have been my provider for many years in the Neurology Clinic. I always knew I could rely on Ronnie's care & support. We had a telemedicine visit in 8/2020 and, at the time, I was losing my beloved pet. She provided so much more than a neurology check-in; she provided understanding and advice. I felt like I was speaking with a friend. She will be greatly missed. My condolences to her family and friends.
Patty
October 15, 2021
Darwin was a patient and Veronica Abbott's care meant living a full and long life with Parkinson's. Always caring and professional we give her credit for his well being. So sorry to hear of her loss and know the family will miss her smiling face.
Darwin and Lois Miller
Work
October 14, 2021
May God's promise found in John 6:40, of the hope to see our loved ones again, comfort your heart and give you peace, strength, and hope in the days ahead.
J.
October 8, 2021
Monnie...I'm sorry for the loss of your sister. May God comfort you and your family.
Renee Glenn
Coworker
October 8, 2021
Prayers for all of you. I have so many great memories being with all of the Miller sisters. May God give you peace and comfort.
Myra Smith
October 8, 2021
I am so very sorry for such a great loss. In my time in Neurology, she was always helpful, the one I could always depend upon when I needed assistance. She was loved and well respected throughout the department. A great loss to the health care profession. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Sheila Coleman
Coworker
October 8, 2021
It was a privilege to know her and be her patient. I'm greatful for all her care in such a short time ❤
Julie Merrell
Acquaintance
October 6, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss. I have called on her for the past 10 years and she was such an incredible person who cared deeply for her patients. I just have no words. My thoughts and prayers are with you all
Maria Olson
October 6, 2021
Ronnie was a great nurse and wonderful to work with . Will be greatly missed.
Joyce Bowles
Coworker
October 6, 2021
To JoAnn and all, I am so so sorry to hear this. You all have my most heartfelt sympathy, and may God hold you in the palm of his hand. I have a lot of great memories from Fall Creek and Forbush. I loved coming over to spend the night with Ronnie because the house was always so energetic! You are in my thoughts. Debbie Adams Hauser.
Debbie Hauser
Friend
October 6, 2021
I am truly sorry for your loss. May God comfort you during this difficult time. I first met Ronnie at a conference in Myrtle Beach long before we worked in the Neurology Department at " The Baptist". I came to work here and at a meeting one day I looked at her, she looked at me, and we both said how do we know each other? We both were accompanied by a sister on this trip. Each day after the conference we all ended up at the same spot on the beach and talked daily that week. Amazing how GOD brings your circles back together sometimes in Life. I would then have never dreamed we would be work colleagues. Such a beautiful lady with a wonderful smile. Very thoughtful and helpful when I first started working in the neurology department. Ronnie was a tremendous asset to this department.
Delores Johnson
Coworker
October 6, 2021
Monnie, i am so sorry for the loss of your sister. Praying for you and your family during this great time of loss. Please let me know if there is anything i can do for you.
Nancy Hudspeth
October 6, 2021
Ronnie dedicated her life to improving the lives of others. Her patients and work family loved her; she will be greatly missed. You are in my prayers; may God lift your up during this time.
Mary Jo Burnett
Coworker
October 6, 2021
Monnie I am so sorry for the loss of your sister. She was such a pleasant person. I worked with her during the time that I worked in Neurology. God has taken another angel.
Pamela Dargan-Pearce
Coworker
October 6, 2021
I am so very sorry for your family's loss. Ronnie and I worked together for many years in the Neurology clinic. She was a caring, talented nurse and a wonderful friend. She was devoted to her patients. She was generous and kind and her love of animals was a true reflection of her heart. We will miss her dearly.
Emily Pharr
Coworker
October 5, 2021
I am so sorry for your family's loss. I worked with Ronnie in ICU for many years she was an excellent nurse and taught me so much when I first started as a new nurse. Ronnie taught me how to take care of our Pediatric open heart patient's. I will always remember her as feisty, neat as a pin in her uniform and a great example of a nurse. She will be greatly missed.
Lee Anne West
Coworker
October 5, 2021
I am a float pool nurse so I didn't get to work with Ronnie a lot, but when we worked together we would talk about our animals and shared the same passion for them. She sure will be missed.
Kristin Russell
Coworker
October 5, 2021
To Joann and all of the girls.I am so very sorry to hear of your loss of Ronnie. Even though we all grew up and grew out, I still have very fond memories of all of you while attending high school at Forbush High. I hope you can find comfort in our Lord Jesus Christ as he is the one that we all should want to meet someday. Ronnie just made it earlier than the rest of us. I pray for all of you as you find the way to move forward without your sweet daughter and sister.
Sherry Hoots Leftwich
Classmate
October 5, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss of your loved one. Keeping you in our prayers and thoughts
Sheila Fleming
Acquaintance
October 5, 2021
Ronnie was a shining light in so many people’s lives. We will all miss her terribly. She was like a sister to me she would never forget my birthdayand always made sure I was included in any family gatherings. She was such a unique and wonderful Person, I which more people were like her. Monnie I will be here for you and your family always. I love all of you and so sorry for your loss ❤
Cat Hauser
Friend
October 4, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you So sorry for your loss.
David and Glenda Allred
Classmate
October 4, 2021
Charlene, I am truly sorry about your sister. I only met her once and she was very nice. She's at peace now and has God's arms around her. I'll be praying for all of you.
Debbie Dixon
Friend
October 4, 2021
I worked with Ronnie in the Department of Neurology at "The Baptist" as us old timers will always call it. Ronnie was always so sweet and kind and will be missed by all who knew her. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you. Prayers of comfort and peace.
Donna Hoffman
Coworker
October 4, 2021
Vicky,I´m so sorry for your loss.Sending prayers for comfort and peace for you and your family.
Karen Ring
October 4, 2021
Sincere condolences to the family. So sorry for your loss.
Terina Lineberry
Neighbor
October 4, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Karen Smith
Acquaintance
October 4, 2021
Jimmy, we are so very sorry for the loss of your dear Ronnie. We've been praying for you and hope that God guides you through this awful loss, and reminds you that you will see her smiling face again. Please let us know if there is anything we can do, and know our prayers are continued for the weeks and months ahead.
Seth and Tiffany Marion
Friend
October 4, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. Extending heartfelt sympathy and lifting all of you up in prayer.
Tina Barber
October 4, 2021
Ronnie was an excellent nurse practitioner and a great mentor to me. She was always willing to help her coworkers and patients. I am praying for her family during this time of loss.
Sarah Lycan
Coworker
October 4, 2021
I’m deeply saddened by the passing away of my dear colleague Ronnie Abbott. Ronnie joined me in 2006 and worked with me for many years. She was our most talented NP at Wake Forest Baptist who specialized in Rehab, Parkinson’s disease, Multiple Sclerosis and Sleep besides many other skills. A quiet and private person who never complained about anything and only focused on providing the highest level of care to her patients and professional support to her colleagues. May God rest her in peace. She’ll be dearly missed by her colleagues and patients.
Dr Mustafa Siddiqui
Coworker
October 4, 2021
I've been Ronnie's Medical Assistant for the last 3.5 years in the Neurology department. We communicated daily regarding her patients care. She worked remotely, all the way up until just two weeks before she passed. I wish I had more time with her, or even knew what she was going through so that I could have done something special for her as she is always the "caregiver." Ronnie was the epitome of a go-getter with the heart of GOLD. This is a major loss in so many ways, and for so many people. Prayers to her family. God bless.
Aquilla Gasinu
Coworker
October 4, 2021
Ronnie was always very kind to me when she worked with the Movement Disorders team, and she took wonderful care of her patients. I'm so sorry for your loss.
Jessica Tate
Coworker
October 4, 2021
She was a joy to work with and always went above and beyond to make sure her patient were seen, she will be missed.
Patrice Meekins
Coworker
October 4, 2021
Ronnie was a wonderful person and always willing to help. Her patients loved her. I'm so sorry for your loss.
Michael Cartwright
Coworker
October 4, 2021
Ronnie will be deeply missed and her impact will continue to be felt by her coworkers and patients. Ronnie had an unmatched work ethic and was constantly looking for ways to improve the lives of her patients. She dedicated her life to serving others in any way, including her pets and all of the animals she cared for. Wishing her family serenity and comfort in this very difficult time.
Alyssa S.
Work
October 4, 2021
My heart is breaking . I worked with Ronni in the Neurology department. We shared the love of our patients and the love for animals. We built cat houses in bushes for stay cats in the winter and made sure they were fed 7 days week. Ronni would drive to Winston on the weekend to make sure a stray animal was fed.
Ronni generously contributed to my veterinary clinic when 2 of my own animals were attacked by coyotes. She had a heart of gold no matter the cause. I will miss her dearly. until we meet again my friend..
Donna Gallimore
Work
October 4, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about the loss of Ronnie. I know she was a great NP, here at Atrium Wake Forest Baptist. She worked many years here. I know with having two sisters myself, and how close we are , this is going to be so hard on all of you. I pray for peace and comfort for you and your mom. I will keep you all in my prayers.
Tracy Casstevens Matthews
Coworker
October 4, 2021
Our prayers are with the family in the Loss of a beloved sister and daughter.
Penny Clinard
Acquaintance
October 4, 2021
Our deepest condolences to all the family. May God's peace and comfort surround you <
Randy & Debbie Hall Matthews
Friend
October 4, 2021
Prayers for Ronnie's family and friends. I remember going to high school with all the girls. I pray for God's comfort.
Dawn May-White
Classmate
October 4, 2021
I am so so sorry to you all. Prayers for comfort and peace!!
Beth Cockerham
Friend
October 3, 2021
Praying for your family. May God give you peace and comfort. So very sorry for your loss.
Derrick and Angela Hobson
Friend
October 3, 2021
Our prayers and thoughts are with you! So sorry for your loss.
October 3, 2021
phyllis dinkins
Acquaintance
October 3, 2021
We will miss you so much Sweet Lady. I couldn't have hand picked a kinder more compassionate nurse to help me these past 17 years. I truly Thank God for blessing me with putting you in our lives. We'll Love You Always!
Nancy O'Donnell
Acquaintance
October 3, 2021
Sorry to hear about your lost .as a neighbor I would see her out working in her yard we will keep ya in our prayers
Donald and Kay Dunn
October 3, 2021
My heartfelt sympathy goes out to Ronnie’s family. I have such fond memories of growing up together at Fall Creek and Forbush. Keeping you in our prayers.
Gina Hayes
October 3, 2021
Heaven has gained an Angel. I worked with her when she covered Inpatient Rehabilitation at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist. Ronni was very caring and absolutely loved taking care of her patients.
Tracy Conrad
Coworker
October 3, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss. Our thoughts and prayer are with you during this difficult time.
Rick and Elaine Styers
Friend
October 3, 2021
I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Ronnie. I am one of her schedulers, and to see this really breaks my heart. She was always very nice. Praying for strength to get you through this difficult time.
Kendrea M.
Work
October 3, 2021
Im so sorry for your loss praying for peace an comfort for all
Joel Stinson
Friend
October 3, 2021
She was a beautiful woman with the kindest heart.
Chanda Snow
Friend
October 3, 2021
SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS PRAYERS FOR COMFORT
Helen Vestal
Friend
October 3, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. We loved growing up with your family and Ronnie and all you ladies and mom always treated us so nice. Hugs. Deanna/Keith Murphy and family
October 3, 2021
Prayers for the family.
Debbie Mickles Brown
Neighbor
October 2, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
frances casstevens floyd
October 2, 2021
So sorry to hear about Ronnie. I pray for the family in this hard time.
Lynn Carter Huffman
Classmate
October 2, 2021
To the family so sorry to hear about Ronnie’s passing. Prayers for you all.
David n Angie Bell
Family
October 2, 2021
Monnie I'm deeply sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Sending my love
Linda Cottrell
Friend
October 2, 2021
To the Miller family so sorry for your loss, may you find peace in the wonderful person she was.
Jeff Mickles
Friend
October 2, 2021
Ronnie was a very special person. We both shared a love for animals and caring for MS patients.Her fur babies were her children. She cared for a stray cat at our job by providing food every day, no matter what the weather was. She spoke often of her mom and their special bond. They were best friends. She now has been greater by all of the animals whose lives she touch at the Rainbow Bridge. She will be greatly missed and always special in our hearts.
Julie Batists
Coworker
October 2, 2021
I worked with Ronnie at Comp Rehab. She was a super nice person and a great person. I remember driving by her house at Christmas time. It was always decorated.
Aileen Brown
Friend
October 2, 2021
Sorry for your loss
Tom/Kathy Hughes the
Acquaintance
October 2, 2021
Joann and girls very sad to hear about Ronnie's passing,will keep all in my prayers.
Sandra Winters, Stanley
October 2, 2021
So very sorry about Ronnie. She and I were friends throughout elementary school and high school. Prayers and hugs to all the family.
Beth Holcomb
Friend
October 2, 2021
So sorry praying for your family may God wrap his arms around you all.
renee frye
October 2, 2021
SO SORRY TO HEAR ABOUT RONNIE. SHE WAS A NICE PERSON TO ME IN SCHOOL. WE LOST DONNA 2 YEARS AGO OF THEB FLU AND PNEUMONIA. WE WILL BE THINKING OF YOU. KEEP YOU IN OUR PRAYERS. SHE'S NOT SUFFERING NO MORE. SHE'S UNDER GOD'S WINGS NOW. GOD BLESS DEBRA
DEBRA HOBSON STEELMAN
Friend
October 2, 2021
Much sympathy to her family. Love and prayers ❤ .
Debbie Speer
Friend
October 2, 2021
My condolences and prayers for Charlene and all the family.