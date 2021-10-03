Abbott, Veronica Jane Miller



January 16, 1957 - October 2, 2021



Our beautiful and wonderful sister, Veronica (Ronnie) Jane Abbott, passed away October 2, 2021 at the age of 64 at the Mountain Valley Hospice in Yadkinville from an aggressive cancer and other complications. Heaven has gained another special angel. Ronnie was born in Yadkin County on January 16, 1957. She attended Yadkin County Public Schools and continued her education, earning a nurse practitioner degree, at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She had worked with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist for 44 years, currently as a nurse practitioner in the General Neurology Clinic. She continued seeking education and ways to better the lives of her patients. Comments from her prior patients include statements such as "She is wonderful, always a pleasure, very professional and caring," "Excellent and thorough NP and knew what exactly to do to help," and "very caring." She was actively involved in and donated to numerous animal rescue organizations, and if she could not find a home for a rescue she took them in herself. She also donated to numerous fund raisers for all kinds of medical conditions. She loved to read and was an avid sports fan including her NY Yankees and UNC Tarheel's basketball. She loved spending time with her family at her pool and at their mother's house. She and her sisters had a very special bond. She loved giving gifts to her nephews and nieces and was always helping with other extended family members. Ronnie Abbott is preceded in death by her father, Charles Miller. Ronnie is survived by her mother, JoAnn Miller and her four sisters, Monnie Miller, Tammie Bowman, Vicky Miller and Charlene Brandon (Billy), two nephews and two nieces, a great-nephew and great-niece, her long-time companion, Jimmy Bryant, and her heart sisters, Cat Hauser and Donna Bell. Ronnie's wishes were to have a private service for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the Yadkin County Human Society, a cause very dear to her heart. 1027 Speaks Street, Yadkinville, NC 27055. The family wishes to express a special thanks to the staff at Mountain Valley Hospice in Yadkinville. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Abbott family.



Gentry Family Funeral Service



5108 US Hwy 601 N., Yadkinville, NC 27055



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 3, 2021.