You have my deepest condolences, last time me and her talk we were at the Food Lion in Walkertown. Rev Jones was in the store and we talk the whole time he was in the store. We always have good conversation, we were always excited to see each other. She would call me sharp lady! she will truly be missed and the testimony's that she would encourage us with on Sunday mornings when the Lord will give here strength to rise up and be present in the service. Her husband treated her like the Queen she was, he was her hero and must I add , A might man of Valor! his characteristics, strength, courage, and passion.

Deaconess Jackie Cuthrell Family January 14, 2022