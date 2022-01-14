Jones, Veronica G.
April 14, 1958 - January 10, 2022
"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord the righteousness judge, shall give me at the day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing." - 2 Timothy 3: 7 & 8
On Monday evening, January 10, 2022, God called home his servant. Veronica G. Jones was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and enjoyed spending time with her family. She love writing poetry and was the author of Simply Poetry. She was a member of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, NC.
Veronica was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Green; one son, Michael Green; and two brothers, James and Tyrone Green. She leaves to cherish precious memories of her life, her loving and devoted husband of 31 years, Reverend Dr. Jesse D. Jones, Jr. of the home; one daughter, Eurika Green; one son, Reginald (Shanda) Green both of Winston-Salem, NC; two grandchildren, Imani and Khalil Green; two sisters, Melinda (Elder Timothy) Quattlebaum and Monica Cook of Winston-Salem, NC; a special nephew, Anthony (Keonya) Green of Columbia, SC; her father and mother-in-law, Jesse, Sr. and Mary Jones of Walkertown, NC; and a host of cousins, in-laws, neices, nephews and friends.
Funeral service will be conducted 12:00 p.m Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Interment will be in Gardens of Memory in Walkertown, NC. Online condolence may be sent to www.hooperfuneralhome.net
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 14, 2022.