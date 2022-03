Jordan



Clinton, MD - Veronica Caldwell Jordan, 69, passed away Dec. 10, 2021. Viewing will be 1 pm until 5 pm Fri., Dec. 17, 2021 at Russell Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11:30 am Sat., Dec. 18, 2021 at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church (RUSSELL).



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 17, 2021.