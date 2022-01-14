Menu
Veronica L. Payne
1965 - 2022
BORN
1965
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Clark S Brown & Sons Funeral Home
727 N Patterson Ave
Winston Salem, NC
Payne

Winston-Salem - Ms. Veronica L. Payne, 56, passed away on January 9, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 12 Noon, Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Friendship Baptist Church. Public Viewing-Friday, 12 PM~5 PM at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Friendship Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Clark S Brown & Sons Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You guided many who knew you with Love and friendship through the expression of Singing. You will truly be missed our Friend and Family. Your Mom, Wanda, Charles and now you can sing permanently together. What a sound, that we can only imagine; but God knows!!!
Dr. Rev. Lester and Sharon Boyd
January 14, 2022
My sincere deepest condolences to the Payne family, May God send his angels to provide the comfort and strength that you will need to get through these difficult times of bereavement. I am sorry to hear of Lynette´s passing, I have been knowing her since I was ten years old, she was always very nice and treated me like a member of the family. May the family find peace in knowing that she is now reunited with her Mother, Sister and Brother, but most importantly with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. "Absent from the body, and now to be present with the Lord." Cherish the memories, until we all make that journey to the Promise Land. Love Always, Lisa Jackson Atlanta, GA
Lisia Jackson
Family
January 14, 2022
Lynette Payne you was a great friend and you always made me smile. I really going to miss all the talked we had. Co really going to miss your beautiful voice at church. But I will see you again my friend. Love you .
Scott simmons
Friend
January 14, 2022
