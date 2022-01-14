My sincere deepest condolences to the Payne family, May God send his angels to provide the comfort and strength that you will need to get through these difficult times of bereavement. I am sorry to hear of Lynette´s passing, I have been knowing her since I was ten years old, she was always very nice and treated me like a member of the family. May the family find peace in knowing that she is now reunited with her Mother, Sister and Brother, but most importantly with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. "Absent from the body, and now to be present with the Lord." Cherish the memories, until we all make that journey to the Promise Land. Love Always, Lisa Jackson Atlanta, GA

Lisia Jackson Family January 14, 2022