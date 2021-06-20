Ball, Vertie
November 19, 1929 - June 18, 2021
Mrs. Vertie Watson Ball went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 18, 2021. She was born on a tobacco farm in Ararat to Lacy and Elizabeth Watson, the second oldest of eight children. She married Lewis Ball and they had four children. She was an excellent homemaker, and her house was the hub of the neighborhood. She was an avid golfer and bridge player at Pinebrook Country Club and won many awards. She and Lewis were blessed to have traveled the world visiting over 20 countries. They loved dancing and attended many galas. She was very fashionable, a gifted seamstress and decorator. Mrs. Ball was an amazing cook and always had a freshly baked cake. She made everyone feel loved. Mrs. Ball was a devout Christian and a member of Little Mountain Baptist Church where her brother, Billy Watson is the pastor. She was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband Lewis, brother Jack Watson, and sisters Norma Lee Busick and Opal Gwyn. She is survived by her four children, Bonnie Smith (Gerald), Donnie Ball (Janice), Ann Roberts (Steve), and Alan Ball; her grandchildren Yvonne Newsome (David), Chris Smith (Elizabeth), Josh Ball (Jen), Helen White (Kyle), Irene Ball, and Mary Ball; her great-grandchildren, Cole Newsome, Sophia White, William White, and Lewis Ball; sisters and brother-in-law, Joann Slate, Irene Puckett (Rayton); brothers, Bill Watson and Ray Watson. A Funeral Service will be held Monday, June 21, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Little Mountain Baptist Church with the Rev. Bill Watson and the Rev. Rayton Puckett officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 10:00 until 11:00 AM at Little Mountain Baptist Church. In memory of Mrs. Ball, flowers will be accepted, or donations can be made to Little Mountain Baptist Church P.O box 6158 Mount Airy, NC 27030. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com
Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine St., Mt. Airy, NC 27030
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 20, 2021.