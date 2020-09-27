Kepley, Vickey Everhart
March 27, 1943 - September 25, 2020
Vickey Kepley age 77, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at her home with loving family by her side. A celebration of life will be 11 am, September 29, 2020 at Center United Methodist Church Christian Life Center where she was a member conducted by Pastor Mitch Wilson, burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 am prior to service. Vickey was a great wife, mother, meme and best friend that will surely be missed by all. Loved her husband, kids and grandkids. To her, family was everything. Heaven just gained a hero and champion. Mrs. Kepley was born March 27, 1943 in Forsyth County to Richard Coman Everhart and Virginia Yokeley Everhart. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother in law, Jimmy Koontz and Grand son, Jacob Charles Kepley. Surviving are her husband Charles Kepley of the home; son Tim Kepley (Tiffany), daughter Wendy Kepley Randall (Jeff), brother Rick Everhart (Judy), sister Susan Koontz, five grandchildren; Heather, Morgan, Kayla Kepley, Hailey Dameron Rice (CJ), Madison Keenan, three great grandchildren; Elliott, Russell Rice and Envy O'Guinn. Memorials may be made to Center United Methodist Church, PO Box 179, Welcome, NC 27374. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net
