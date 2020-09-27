Menu
Vickey Everhart Kepley
1943 - 2020
BORN
March 27, 1943
DIED
September 25, 2020
Kepley, Vickey Everhart

March 27, 1943 - September 25, 2020

Vickey Kepley age 77, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at her home with loving family by her side. A celebration of life will be 11 am, September 29, 2020 at Center United Methodist Church Christian Life Center where she was a member conducted by Pastor Mitch Wilson, burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 am prior to service. Vickey was a great wife, mother, meme and best friend that will surely be missed by all. Loved her husband, kids and grandkids. To her, family was everything. Heaven just gained a hero and champion. Mrs. Kepley was born March 27, 1943 in Forsyth County to Richard Coman Everhart and Virginia Yokeley Everhart. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother in law, Jimmy Koontz and Grand son, Jacob Charles Kepley. Surviving are her husband Charles Kepley of the home; son Tim Kepley (Tiffany), daughter Wendy Kepley Randall (Jeff), brother Rick Everhart (Judy), sister Susan Koontz, five grandchildren; Heather, Morgan, Kayla Kepley, Hailey Dameron Rice (CJ), Madison Keenan, three great grandchildren; Elliott, Russell Rice and Envy O'Guinn. Memorials may be made to Center United Methodist Church, PO Box 179, Welcome, NC 27374. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net

Davidson Funeral Home Hickory Tree Chapel

858 Hickory Tree Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Center United Methodist Church Christian Life Center
Sep
29
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Center United Methodist Church Christian Life Center
So very sorry for your loss of a dear love one. Charlie F Sides and All families of Lexington Welcome NC and SC and Michigan.
Teresa and Jack Peterson
Friend
September 26, 2020
TO ALL THE FAMILY, KNOW YOU ARE IN OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS. SENDING OUR DEEPEST SYMPATHIES TO ALL. LOVING, KAREN KEPLEY ALLRED & ROGER
Karen & Roger Allred
Family
September 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Brian Grubb
Friend
September 26, 2020