Gordon, Vicki Amburn



November 4, 1955 - December 15, 2020



Vicki Leah Amburn Gordon, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on December 15 at the age of 65. In the last days of her life, she was surrounded by loved ones who too wish to carry on her legacy of loving and putting others before self.



Vicki was born November 4, 1955 to Clifford and Geneva Amburn. At the age of 11, she gave her life to Christ and lived out that commitment daily loving God and others. She attended the Pinnacle United Methodist Church where she served the community and people that she loved. Vicki worked at Boles Grocery for 18 years. While there she built many loving relationships with co-workers and customers who became cherished friends. She loved cooking, best known for her pies and desserts, which she shared with many. Her devotion and sacrifices for her family were immeasurable.



Vicki is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Michael Gordon of Pinnacle. Together they raised two daughters, Wendy Foley (Tony), Heather Hayes (Rick), and three granddaughters, Sarah Gordon, Mollie Gordon, and Ashley Blevins. She is also survived by grandchildren Riley Hayes, Rebecca Hayes, and Ryder Hayes, all of Mount Airy, four great - grandchildren, Jayden, Conner, Liam, and Aubrey, two sisters, Brenda Richardson (Jim) and Pam Hall (Phil), both from King.



A graveside service will be held at the cemetery of Volunteer Primitive Church on Saturday, December 19th at 2:00 p.m.



Memorials may be made in her honor to Pinnacle United Methodist Church, 1010 High Bridge Road, Pinnacle, NC 27043.



The family requests that all attendees please wear masks and practice social distancing. If running a fever or not feeling well, please refrain from attending, in order to aid in preventing the spread of COVID-19.



Cox-Needham Funeral Home



822 W. Main Street, Pilot Mountain, NC



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 18, 2020.