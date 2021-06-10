Ingram, Vicki Smith
March 13, 1949 - June 5, 2021
Mrs. Vicki Smith Ingram, 72, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at her home. She was born in Forsyth County on March 13, 1949 to the late Robert W. Smith and Ruth Holleman Smith. Mrs. Ingram was a faithful member at Concord United Methodist Church. She enjoyed children so she taught preschool at New Philadelphia Moravian Preschool and was a substitute teacher at Vienna Elementary School. Mrs. Ingram was a loving wife and a very devoted mother. Surviving is her husband of 51 years, Philip Ingram; son, Robert James Ingram; nephew, Jason Huffman (Dana); special friends, Jeanne Jennings, David and Shirley Porterfield and Lisa Crawford. A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Concord United Methodist Church with Pastor Eddie Evans officiating. A graveside service will follow at the church columbarium. The family will have a reception following the graveside in the family life center. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Enrichment Center, 1006 South Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101 or to the Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel is serving the Ingram family.
