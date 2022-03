Horne



Winston-Salem - Funeral service for Ms. Vickie Stover Horne will be held Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 12:00pm from Douthit's. Family will receive friends at 11:30 am. Public viewing will be held Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 10:00 am until 12:00pm.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 30, 2022.