Winston-Salem - Victor D. Jordan, 72, passed away February 28, 2021. Viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 6:00pm Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Russell Funeral Home. Private services will be held Sunday, March 7, 2021 (RUSSELL).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 6, 2021.
To the Jordan family. I am deeply saddend of the loss of Mr. Jordan ( Vic ).We had a great journey with our scouts and the moto of if we can change them one at a time for the future then our labor was not in vain. I can see him in haven now talking to about changing someones 's life.
Rudy Hill sr.....assistant under the great VICTOR JORDAN.....rest in peace......** SCOUTS REPORT ** !!!!
Rudy Hill sr.
March 9, 2021
You will be missed your kindness and good conversations ...
Melody Sheridan
March 7, 2021
Prayers to the Jordan Family. Victor (Skeet) along with his wife and Sons welcomed me into the family with love, kindness and laughter. May Angels comfort and keep you all as we mourn yet rejoice of the separation of flesh to the spiritual! Shalom
Patricia Hairston
March 6, 2021
My Deepest Condolences to the Family. I worked at the church good bank with Mr. Jordan and he was a great man of God. May God Continue to Bless your Family.