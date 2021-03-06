To the Jordan family. I am deeply saddend of the loss of Mr. Jordan ( Vic ).We had a great journey with our scouts and the moto of if we can change them one at a time for the future then our labor was not in vain. I can see him in haven now talking to about changing someones 's life. Rudy Hill sr.....assistant under the great VICTOR JORDAN.....rest in peace......** SCOUTS REPORT ** !!!!

Rudy Hill sr. March 9, 2021