Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Vincent Conrad
1964 - 2020
BORN
1964
DIED
2020
Conrad, Vincent

April 11, 1964 - November 28, 2020

Vincent Conrad, of Azalea Terrace Court, attended the local public schools of Forsyth County. He is preceded in death by his father and two brothers. He leaves to cherish his precious memories his mother, Mary Thrash; eight nieces;, three great-nieces; one devoted niece - Amaya Crosson; devoted friend, Gerald Harris; two special caregivers, Kimberly Wall and Charica Crews; three aunts, Shelby Young, Margreta Stuckey, Sarah Stuckey.

Graveside services will be conducted at Evergreen Cemetery on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 11:00am. Arrangements entrusted to Gilmore Memorial Funeral Service.

Gilmore Memorial Funeral Service
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 11, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Evergreen Cemetery
NC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.