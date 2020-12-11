Conrad, Vincent



April 11, 1964 - November 28, 2020



Vincent Conrad, of Azalea Terrace Court, attended the local public schools of Forsyth County. He is preceded in death by his father and two brothers. He leaves to cherish his precious memories his mother, Mary Thrash; eight nieces;, three great-nieces; one devoted niece - Amaya Crosson; devoted friend, Gerald Harris; two special caregivers, Kimberly Wall and Charica Crews; three aunts, Shelby Young, Margreta Stuckey, Sarah Stuckey.



Graveside services will be conducted at Evergreen Cemetery on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 11:00am. Arrangements entrusted to Gilmore Memorial Funeral Service.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 11, 2020.