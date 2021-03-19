Menu
Vincent McConnell
1979 - 2021
BORN
1979
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
822 Carl Russell Avenue
Winston-Salem, NC
McConnell, Vincent

May 23, 1979 - March 15, 2021

On Monday, March 15, 2021, our beloved, Vincent V. McConnell departed from this earth. Vincent was blessed with three parents, his loving mother, Vickie Cain; Kevin Lindsay; and the late Vincent Cloud. Vincent was academically talented. He was inducted in Who's Who Scholars. He enjoyed sports and was a great basketball player. He attended Parkland and Glenn High Schools. Vincent later took classes at Forsyth Technical College, Phoenix University, and Duke University. He held his CDL's and was currently employed with M. Watson Auto-Transport as a truck driver. Vincent leaves to mourn his parents; brother and sister, Johnny McConnell and Kelisha (Antonio) Watson; and a host of other relatives and friends. A public viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 6:00pm Friday, March 19, 2021 at Russell Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021. Interment will follow in Gardens of Memory, Walkertown, NC. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com. (RUSSELL)
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
822 Carl Russell Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
Prayers for the family I was in the class is 69. Always proud of classmates of our great high school!
JoAnne Hiller Lockwood
March 25, 2021
Vincent "Block""Vinny"and his infectious smile will be greatly missed. We were blessed to walk in the light of his grand shadow. We pray that you all find comfort and peace in this difficult time. The Gidderon Family
Gidderon family
March 23, 2021
My condolences to you and your family during this time. May God give you the strength and comfort you need to get through this storm.
Kiesha Tucker-Nelson
March 20, 2021
My condolences to you Vickie Cain and family. May the Peace of God which surpasses all our natural understanding comfort you during your time of bereavement! Love you cousin
DEIDRA MUNFORD
March 20, 2021
Vickie I'm so sorry for your loss I will continually keep you and your family in my prayers
Beverly Watsom
March 19, 2021
Loved and enjoyed him. Such a sweet soul! May he rest in peace and his family find comfort in the memories of their shared love and life.
DeComa Love-Lane and Herman Lane
March 19, 2021
My deepest sympathy and condolences. My prayers are with you all.
Cheryl Payne
March 19, 2021
