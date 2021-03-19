McConnell, Vincent
May 23, 1979 - March 15, 2021
On Monday, March 15, 2021, our beloved, Vincent V. McConnell departed from this earth. Vincent was blessed with three parents, his loving mother, Vickie Cain; Kevin Lindsay; and the late Vincent Cloud. Vincent was academically talented. He was inducted in Who's Who Scholars. He enjoyed sports and was a great basketball player. He attended Parkland and Glenn High Schools. Vincent later took classes at Forsyth Technical College, Phoenix University, and Duke University. He held his CDL's and was currently employed with M. Watson Auto-Transport as a truck driver. Vincent leaves to mourn his parents; brother and sister, Johnny McConnell and Kelisha (Antonio) Watson; and a host of other relatives and friends. A public viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 6:00pm Friday, March 19, 2021 at Russell Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021. Interment will follow in Gardens of Memory, Walkertown, NC. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 19, 2021.