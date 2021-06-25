Hill, Violena C.
December 13, 1930 - June 23, 2021
Mrs. Violena Coon Hill, 90, passed away June 23, 2021, at her home. She was born December 13, 1930, in Stokes County to the late Johnnie Westal Coon and Hester Florence Bennett Coon. Violena graduated from Pinnacle High School in 1948 as Salutatorian of the class. She was a member of Pinnacle Baptist Church and taught Sunday School for 25 years, church treasurer for 7 years, adult Sunday School Treasurer for 16 years, and was trustee for the cemetery for 21 years. In addition, Violena was a member of the Pinnacle Fire Department Auxiliary from the time it was organized until it ended, serving many years as President and Vice President. She served as a volunteer at Pinnacle Elementary School for 15 years and was chosen volunteer of the year in 2017. She worked all Stokes County elections for 30 plus years. Violena also was a volunteer at Dixie Classic Fair for 12 years. She was truly dedicated to her church and community. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Aubrey Lee Hill; son, Eugene Hill; granddaughter, Christy Hill, and sister, Lillian Midkiff. She is survived by two daughters, Carolyn Stone (Kenny), Arlene Beasley (Joe); grandchildren, Shannon Stone, Ashley Hill (Jonathon Bailey), Lorie Stone, Scott Stone (Ashly), Justin Manuel (Brittany), and Kayla Manuel; great-grandchildren, Savannah (Derek), Bryce, Carter, Addison, Alli, Deegan, Braylen, Cayden, and Aubree; great-great-grandchildren, Landen and Elliot. A funeral service will be conducted 11:00 AM Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Pinnacle Baptist Church with Rev. Jerry Horn and Rev. Danny Hall Officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, June 25, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel. Memorials may be made to Pinnacle Baptist Church, 1054 E Old Phillips Rd., Pinnacle, NC 27043 or Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC, 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 25, 2021.