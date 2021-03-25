Beck, Violet Kepley
January 11, 1926 - March 24, 2021
Violet Kepley Beck, age 95, of Winston-Salem, passed away Wednesday morning, March 24, 2021 at her daughter's home.
A graveside service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Hebron United Church of Christ with Rev. Terry Parrish and Rev. Paula Wells officiating.
Covid-19 protocol will be in force for social distancing and wearing of a mask.
Violet was born in Davidson County January 11, 1926 to Charlie Lee Kepley and Esther Hancock Kepley. She was a graduate of Lexington High School Class of 1944, a member of Hebron United Church of Christ and a retired employee of Western Electric. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Howard Andrew Beck; infant daughters, Donna Jo Beck and Sara Ann Beck; sisters, Rachel Burkhart Cox and Ellen Younts; and brothers, Joe and John Kepley.
Surviving are her loving daughter, SuEllen Beck Puckett and husband Don of Winston-Salem; grandsons, Michael Andrew Puckett and wife Kendra and Stephen Thomas Puckett and wife Tara; great-grandchildren, Lane Puckett, Brady Puckett, Mallory Puckett and Sadie Puckett; and a brother, Jack Kepley and wife Margie of Greensboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorials should be directed to the General Fund of Hebron United Church of Christ, 129 Hebron Church Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107.
Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel is serving the Beck family. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 25, 2021.