Violet Kepley Beck
Lexington High School
Davidson Funeral Home - Winston Salem
858 Hickory Tree Road
Winston Salem, NC
Beck, Violet Kepley

January 11, 1926 - March 24, 2021

Violet Kepley Beck, age 95, of Winston-Salem, passed away Wednesday morning, March 24, 2021 at her daughter's home.

A graveside service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Hebron United Church of Christ with Rev. Terry Parrish and Rev. Paula Wells officiating.

Covid-19 protocol will be in force for social distancing and wearing of a mask.

Violet was born in Davidson County January 11, 1926 to Charlie Lee Kepley and Esther Hancock Kepley. She was a graduate of Lexington High School Class of 1944, a member of Hebron United Church of Christ and a retired employee of Western Electric. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Howard Andrew Beck; infant daughters, Donna Jo Beck and Sara Ann Beck; sisters, Rachel Burkhart Cox and Ellen Younts; and brothers, Joe and John Kepley.

Surviving are her loving daughter, SuEllen Beck Puckett and husband Don of Winston-Salem; grandsons, Michael Andrew Puckett and wife Kendra and Stephen Thomas Puckett and wife Tara; great-grandchildren, Lane Puckett, Brady Puckett, Mallory Puckett and Sadie Puckett; and a brother, Jack Kepley and wife Margie of Greensboro.

In lieu of flowers, memorials should be directed to the General Fund of Hebron United Church of Christ, 129 Hebron Church Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107.

Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel is serving the Beck family. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Hebron United Church of Christ
Winston Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Davidson Funeral Home - Winston Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
SuEllen, I have such fond memories of coming to your house years ago and your mom was always so sweet to me. I will be praying for you all.
Sandi (Sandra) Layell
March 30, 2021
Violet has always been so kind to me and my family. She was a sweetheart
Kimberly Davis
Neighbor
March 26, 2021
Beautiful lady inside and out
Debra Everidge
March 25, 2021
Violet was a dear friend and a lovely lady and I loved her, she is going to be missed by her Hebron church family and her family. May we all remember the love and happy times that we had together and find comfort in these memories. With Deepest Sympathy Vivian
Vivian Livengood
Friend
March 25, 2021
I am very sorry to hear of the passing of your Mom. She was a fine lady. I always enjoyed seeing her at Dr. Sasser´s office. God speed.
Marcelle Prewitt
March 25, 2021
Lovely lady. Will be missed by many. Our sympathy to the family
Betty & Raymond Nifong
March 24, 2021
Violet was a wonderful neighbor and friend to our family. She and Howard were such blessings. Our thoughts and prayers are with Sue Ellen and the entire family.
Love,
The Marion and Teague Families
Mary Teague
Friend
March 24, 2021
