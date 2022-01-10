Brasfield, Virginia Dellorine Havens
July 17, 1927 - January 8, 2022
Virginia Dellorine Havens Brasfield, 94, Died Saturday Jan. 8,2022 at Priddy Manor Assisted Living. She Was Born July 17,1927 in Alexander City, Alabama to Calvin Jefferson and Sarah Echols Havens. Virginia Was A 1948 Graduate of The University of Montevallo with A Degree In mathematics. She Loved Teaching High School Math and taught in Northern Virginia for Over 30 Years. After She and Her Husband Retired, They Moved to King, NC. to be near their sons and grandchildren. Virginia Was a Member of Trinity United Methodist Church and The Women's Circle I. She Was Preceded in Death by Her Husband, Kenneth Hubert Brasfield, And Is Survived by her two sons, Ken and Wife Diana of Middlebrook, Virginia, And John Brasfield and Wife Laurie of King, NC. Three Granddaughters, Jessica (Jason) Savage, Sallie (Nathan) Bryant, And Ginny (Tom) Izard, And Three Great Grandsons, Ollie, Nixon, And Jett. Her Surviving Siblings Are Jeff Havens and Ann Benoit. Graveside Services Will Be at Trinity United Methodist Church in King on Tuesday Jan. 11, at 2:00 P.M. (725 Dalton Rd., 27021) There Will Be No Formal Visitation. In Lieu Of Flowers Memorials May Be Made to Trinity United Methodist Church. The Family Would Like to Thank the Employees at Priddy Manor Assisted Living and Mountain Valley Hospice for Their Loving Care.
Slate Funeral Home
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 10, 2022.