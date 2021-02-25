Menu
Virginia Allen Fishel Davis
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Davis, Virginia Allen Fishel

September 29, 1931 - February 22, 2021

Mrs. Virginia Fishel Davis, 89, of Winston-Salem, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021. She was born September 29, 1931 in Forsyth County to Mertie Allen Fishel and Clyde William Fishel. Mrs. Davis retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company after 32 years of service. She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel H. Davis; a son, Randy Lee Davis; and a daughter-in-law, Delia Davis. Surviving are her four sons, William Samuel Davis, Ronald Davis (Ramona), Terry Davis and Walter Allen Davis (Suzanne); 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Juanita Troutman and Peggy Lewter; and one brother, Sidney Fishel. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 26, 2021 at Parklawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Parklawn Memorial Park
NC
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.