Davis, Virginia Allen Fishel
September 29, 1931 - February 22, 2021
Mrs. Virginia Fishel Davis, 89, of Winston-Salem, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021. She was born September 29, 1931 in Forsyth County to Mertie Allen Fishel and Clyde William Fishel. Mrs. Davis retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company after 32 years of service. She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel H. Davis; a son, Randy Lee Davis; and a daughter-in-law, Delia Davis. Surviving are her four sons, William Samuel Davis, Ronald Davis (Ramona), Terry Davis and Walter Allen Davis (Suzanne); 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Juanita Troutman and Peggy Lewter; and one brother, Sidney Fishel. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 26, 2021 at Parklawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Alzheimer's Association
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 25, 2021.