King, Virginia "Lynn"
October 2, 1944 - September 11, 2021
Virginia "Lynn" King, 76, of Brooks Landing Drive, died at Wake Forest Baptist Health on Saturday, September 11, 2021. She was born October 2, 1944 in Chattanooga, TN to Sion Harrington Campbell, Jr. and Betty Sue Johnson Campbell. She graduated from Gray High School in Winston-Salem and attended Forsyth Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. She was a lead researcher in the Biochemistry Department at Bowman Gray School of Medicine for 31 years. Mrs. King was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She was a member of Ardmore Baptist Church for 59 years, where she served in many capacities including Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, long-standing choir member and soloist, and served on the New Sanctuary Building Committee. She was also a long-time member of the Winston-Salem Symphony Chorale. Mrs. King was an avid Wake fan, Football season ticket holder and attended many home games with her grandson. Mrs. King was preceded in death by her parents; and her loving husband, R.B. King, Jr. Surviving family includes her daughter, Lisa King Smiley of Winston-Salem; son, Charles Michael King and wife Shannon of Raleigh, NC; grandson, Stuart Bateman Smiley of Winston-Salem; and sister, Pamela Gibson of Lancaster, SC. A memorial service will be conducted at 10:00 am Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel, with Rev. Ty Talton officiating. A time of visitation will immediately follow the service. Later that day, a graveside service will be held at Enon Baptist Church Cemetery in Oxford, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 29, 2021.