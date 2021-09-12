Myrick, Virginia Doris Gordon



July 5, 1940 - September 10, 2021



Virginia Doris Gordon Myrick went to be with the Lord on September 10, 2021 in Winston Salem at the age of 81. She was born in Forsyth County to Jack and Ethel Gordon on July 5, 1940.



Virginia was out-going and had an amazing sense of humor. She loved attending dirt track racing and watching NASCAR. Virginia loved listening to music and dancing along, especially to her favorite artists Conway Twitty and Trace Adkins. Virginia was a wonderful cook and adored treating her loved ones to her casseroles and desserts.



In addition to her parents, Virginia is preceded in death by her husband, Darrell Myrick; son, Steve Walker; and brother, Jake Gordon. She leaves behind her children, Debbie (Robert) Lee, Scott Walker, Joy Cooke, Donna (Mike) Copeland, and Keith Myrick; daughter-in-law, Angie Walker; 10 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; sister, Barbara Jean (Jim) Snyder; and many nieces, nephews, and loved ones.



A celebration of Virginia's life will be held on Tuesday, September 14th at 1pm at Frank Vogler & Sons in Clemmons with Pastor Jeff Vogler officiating. The family will receive friends for a visitation beginning at noon on Tuesday. She will be laid to rest at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory in Kernersville following the service.



Memorial contributions can be made to Trellis Supportive Care.



Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home



Clemmons, North Carolina



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 12, 2021.