Poindexter, Virginia Dare
March 10, 1938 - October 7, 2021
Dare was born Virginia Dare Myers to Charlie Frank "Jack" and Winnie Myers in East Bend, NC. In childhood, Dare lived amongst family and loved being with her brother, Charles, and large extended family in Flint Hill, NC and Hillsville, VA. Dare was a talented alto singer and her love of music was a constant in her life. At age 20, she met Roland Poindexter, who, literally, swept her off her feet. The two were married and gave birth to the light of their lives; Amanda. Dare found her calling as a wife and mother. She loved tomato sandwiches and her own coconut cake. She was a friend and helper to elderly family and faithfully cared for her husband through Alzheimer's. Dare was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, mother-in-law, and friend, and she relished being a grandmother (aka "Gram"). In addition to her dedication to family and friends, she loved animals and indulged every pet, in particular, her precious "Jack."
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter Amanda (Richard) Toomey, granddaughter Sophia Toomey, sister-in-law Jessie Myers, and nieces Angela Myers Johnson and Kim Myers.
A graveside service will be held at 2 pm on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Macedonia Methodist Church.
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to AuthoraCare Collective Hospice, Greensboro Office, 2500 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC 27405 or Yadkin County Animal Shelter, 1027 Speaks St, Yadkinville, NC 27055.
