Virginia Hill Robinson
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
ABOUT
John Burroughs High School
FUNERAL HOME
Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem
2901 Lyndhurst Avenue
Winston-Salem, NC
Robinson, Virginia Hill

October 30, 1926 - September 16, 2021

Virginia Hill Robinson, 94, died peacefully at home in Winston-Salem, N.C. on September 16, 2021. She was surrounded by her children Michael Shepley and Lela Shepley-Gamble of St. Louis, Mo., and Virginia Riccio of Winston-Salem.

The oldest of four children born to Maury and Lela Hill of St. Louis, Virginia survived her sisters Lela and Jane, and her brother Maury Jr. She attended the John Burroughs School in St. Louis and Briarcliff Junior College in Briarcliff Manor, N. Y. She married Ethan A. H. Shepley, Jr. in 1947 and they raised a family in St. Louis before their divorce in 1968.

After a marriage and later divorce from Wade Robinson, Virginia moved to Sag Harbor, N.Y., Santa Fe, N.M. and Huntsville, Ontario, before settling in Winston-Salem to be close to her sister Jane Clarkson, niece Laurie Clarkson Rhyne, and the Rhyne family. Her daughter Virginia later moved to Winston-Salem and married Tom Riccio.

A restless and iconoclastic spirit, Virginia was an artist, poet, playwright and writer. A resident of Homestead Hills, she was visited constantly by loyal friends who took great delight in her offerings of paintings and candy. She was able to discern love and kindness in people and was generous with them. Those who came to know her loved her very much.

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Family, I just learned of Ginny´s passing after a long and very fruitful life. She was one of my favorite people in St. Louis and I will always remember her with a smile on my face. She added some wonderful color to our team at Edward L. Bakewell, Inc. and I so enjoyed working with her, and socializing with her. A very special lady! Sarah Bakewell Honolulu, Hawaii
Sarah Bakewell
October 14, 2021
