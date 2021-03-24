Sexton, Virginia "Hannah" Hancock
October 29, 1927 - March 22, 2021
Mrs. Virginia "Hannah" Hancock Sexton, 93, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 22, 2021 at Bermuda Commons.
Hannah was born October 29, 1927 in Georgia to Joel and Ethel Hancock. She was a homemaker and lovingly raised 6 children. She was very involved in their lives and spent many hours at the baseball fields cheering them on and supporting them in extracurricular activities. She also was a great cook and loved to sew and do crafts. In addition to her parents, Hannah was preceded in death by her first husband, William L. Thornton, Jr., and her second husband, Clemie Nelson Sexton, and daughter, Virginia Lea Sexton Howell.
Hannah is survived by her children, Sandra Allen and husband Richard, William "Bill" Thornton and wife Diane, Robert Sexton and wife Donna, James Sexton, and Timothy Sexton and wife Kimberly; grandchildren, Virginia (Allen) Furlow and husband Charles, Amanda (Allen) Glowacki and husband John, Jessica (Thornton) Chamblee and husband Alvin, Stephanie (Sexton) Stroupe and husband Chris, Melissa (Sexton) Ashworth and husband Alan, Alex Sexton, and Jeffrey Sexton; and 5 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 2 PM at Parklawn Memorial Park.
Memorial donations may be made to Trellis Hospice & Palliative Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
